Zendaya continues her strong, trendsetting style streak in another head-turning look

Fashion Armor! Zendaya Goes Glam in Gold Breastplate Dress at the 2021 Women in Film Awards

All that glitters is gold.

Fashion queen Zendaya made a major statement when she hit the red carpet at the Women in Film Awards at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday — where she was honored with a Crystal Award for being a trailblazer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Spider-Man star dressed in a gray floor-length body-con dress that had a distinct gold breastplate that created a contouring effect. She accessorized with gold-plated earrings and Christian Louboutin gold pumps.

Zendaya attends the Women in Film's annual award ceremony Zendaya | Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

"They call me New New," Zendaya captioned a video on her Instagram Story of herself, referring to the LOEWE dress from the brand's Spring Summer 2022 collection.

The breastplate, which is made from brass, is "handcrafted in France by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammer techniques," per LOEWE.

Zendaya attends the Women in Film's annual award ceremony Zendaya | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film

Zendaya softened the armored look with a slicked-back low bun hairstyle and light peachy makeup.

The PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2021 finalist is known for her daring looks and ever changing style.

"Her looks are so unexpected, and she's constantly evolving," Zendaya's longtime image architect Law Roach told PEOPLE for the 2021 Style Issue last month.

Zendaya attends the Women in Film's annual award ceremony Zendaya | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roach added, "There's nothing she won't try. She's fearless."