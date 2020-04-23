Image zoom HBO; A24

Unforgettable props and costumes from A24 titles like Midsommar, Euphoria and Uncut Gems are up for grabs.

On Wednesday, the indie entertainment company launched a virtual auction to benefit hospitals and charity organizations providing relief amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As a company founded and based in New York City, A24 wants to give back to the city as it weathers this crisis and begins to rebuild. 100% of each auction’s proceeds will be donated to one of four charities helping New York City’s hardest-hit communities and frontline workers: FDNY Foundation; Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and Queens Community House,” A24 said in an official statement, according to IndieWire.

The most exciting finds? A maroon zip-up, dubbed Rue’s “favorite hoodie” in the HBO hit series Euphoria starring Zendaya Coleman, the May Queen Dress worn by Florence Pugh’s character during the finale of Midsommar (which features 10,000 hand-glued silk flowers) and several “gems from Gems,” including Idina Menzel’s character Dinah’s totally tacky ’80s Bat Mitzvah dress and a Celtics jersey.

The auction also has items from a few cult films like Get Out, Mid90s, Mothers Know Best, Eighth Grade and The Farewell — and film buffs are willing to spend some serious cash for the one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

The famed Euphoria hoodie (designed with hidden holes in the armpits to accommodate a safety harness for the Season 1 finale) has 11 bids with the highest being $6,000. While Stevie’s well-loved skateboard from Mid90s, decorated with the phrase “Cow a Bunga,” has a current bid of $2,000. Both items were part of the first round of auctions and will close on May 8.

The next auction, “Midsommar Hårga Collectibles for FDNY Foundation,” will open on April 27 (which also includes the memorable bear headpiece from the film among other collectibles), followed by “Gems From Gems for Queens Community House” on May 4 and “Let There Be Light Auction for Food Bank For NYC” on May 11, IndieWire reports.

