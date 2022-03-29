Zendaya Did Her Own Oscars Makeup Because of Course She Did

Zendaya can now add "professional makeup artist" to her expanding resume.

The Euphoria actress and fashion industry darling not only had one of the most talked-about red carpet outfits at the 94th annual Academy Awards, but she also had one of the best beauty moments — and it turns out, she has herself to thank.

The 25-year-old star took to her Instagram stories to flex her glam skills, captioning a red carpet photo of her look, "Every now and then I do my own beat."

Zendaya/Instagram Credit: Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya, an ambassador for Lancôme, used the brand's products to create her dewy Oscars makeup moment, which featured bronzed cheeks, a glossy nude lip and silver eyeshadow to complement her custom sequin Valentino Haute Couture skirt, which she paired with a cropped blouse from the luxe label and tons of Bulgari bling, including stacks of diamond serpentine bracelets on both wrists and a diamond necklace.

When it came to her glamorous touled updo, the Dune star did collaborate with a pro.

"We decided to go with this soft up-sweep because we felt it's very glamorous and Hollywood-esque," her hairstylist Antoinette Hill said. "It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features."

Zendaya Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2019, the multi-hyphenate star became a Lancôme Ambassadress and was named the face of the brand's fragrance, Idôle. She told PEOPLE at the time that she loved experimenting with her red carpet looks — which included having fun with beauty.