Zendaya Did Her Own Oscars Makeup Because of Course She Did
Zendaya can now add "professional makeup artist" to her expanding resume.
The Euphoria actress and fashion industry darling not only had one of the most talked-about red carpet outfits at the 94th annual Academy Awards, but she also had one of the best beauty moments — and it turns out, she has herself to thank.
The 25-year-old star took to her Instagram stories to flex her glam skills, captioning a red carpet photo of her look, "Every now and then I do my own beat."
Zendaya, an ambassador for Lancôme, used the brand's products to create her dewy Oscars makeup moment, which featured bronzed cheeks, a glossy nude lip and silver eyeshadow to complement her custom sequin Valentino Haute Couture skirt, which she paired with a cropped blouse from the luxe label and tons of Bulgari bling, including stacks of diamond serpentine bracelets on both wrists and a diamond necklace.
When it came to her glamorous touled updo, the Dune star did collaborate with a pro.
"We decided to go with this soft up-sweep because we felt it's very glamorous and Hollywood-esque," her hairstylist Antoinette Hill said. "It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features."
Hill added fullness using 18 inch Hidden Crown Original Clip Ins, which the pro customized the color of using Joico's BlondeLife Powder Lightener. She dried and styled Zendaya's hair with the T3 AireBrush Duo for volume and applied TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum from roots to ends for added smoothness and shine.
In 2019, the multi-hyphenate star became a Lancôme Ambassadress and was named the face of the brand's fragrance, Idôle. She told PEOPLE at the time that she loved experimenting with her red carpet looks — which included having fun with beauty.
"It's really about trying, failing, and trying again," she explained. "Over time, learning to do my makeup became about taking different techniques, and products, from people I liked and putting them into my Rolodex. Then it was a matter of trial-and-error. I'd go out on the red carpet and later look at photos. Sometimes, I'd be like, 'Ooh, I look like a ghost,' so then I'd fix it the next time around."