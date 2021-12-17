Zendaya Debuts a New Hairstyle, a Long Auburn Bob: 'It Was Time for a Change'

Zendaya showed off a new hairstyle just in time for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya is rocking a new hairstyle!

The 25-year-old actress, who stars as Michelle "MJ" Jones in Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealed her latest look - a long auburn-colored bob - on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

"It was time for a change," she wrote alongside the mirror selfie, in which she wears a ruffled floral dress.

The style is very similar to the iconic red hair the original Mary Jane "MJ" Watson sported in Spider-Man comic books.

Actress Kirsten Dunst also rocked the look when she took on the role of Mary Jane Watson in previous Spider-Man films.

Zendaya's new hairdo comes a day before Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment in the latest iteration of Spider-Man, opens in theaters Friday.

Also ahead of the film's debut, Zendaya said she was "so proud" of her 25-year-old costar Tom Holland.

She shared an Instagram snap Wednesday that showed Holland suspended from cables with blue and white backdrops as well as camera and lighting equipment visible. She added a throwback photo of a young Holland rocking a Spider-Man costume.

"My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️," the Euphoria star wrote.

She also shared her gratitude for Holland during an October interview with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown for the magazine's annual Best Dressed issue and podcast.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," Zendaya said of Holland.

She went on to share why she thinks highly of Holland as an actor, telling Brown: "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go."

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."