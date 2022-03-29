Shop

Zendaya Wore a High-Fashion Version of This Classic Closet Staple to the Oscars

And you can shop similar styles from Abercrombie, Amazon, and more
By Jennifer Chan March 29, 2022 07:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Now, this is how you turn heads. Zendaya shut down the Oscars red carpet in an unexpected look that proved to be both edgy and elevated in the best way possible. The Euphoria actress reimagined a classic white button-down top and added her stylish spin to it in this high-fashion, ultra-cropped variation by Valentino Haute Couture that paired beautifully with her striking silver sequin skirt. 

RELATED: The 11 Best Oscars Outfit Changes — from the Awards Ceremony to the Afterparty Scene

The entire ensemble was absolutely mesmerizing from head to toe, and nabbed her a spot on our Best Dressed list of the night — effectively inspiring us to shop for a similar (albeit more wearable) option of her tiny top. While we always bow down to Zendaya's bravery for pulling off yet another bold red carpet look, we pride ourselves on finding functional, flattering styles that anyone can wear in the real world. 

We already know and love the versatility of a crisp white button-down shirt, but a cool, cropped version of this closet staple is somewhat uncharted territory. Luckily, we were able to source a number of affordable options that feature a few more welcome inches of coverage than Zendaya's midriff-baring design, and took it upon ourselves to highlight our favorites below. 

Abercrombie has a crisp poplin wrap top that hits just above the navel, and comes in four fresh colors for spring if you want to expand beyond the classic white; Everlane has a boxier style that would look incredible with high-waisted jeans or wide-leg trousers. 

If you're on a budget, we found a number of super affordable shirts on Amazon for under $30 too, including this collared top from Shein with a crisscross wrap detail, and this slightly daring number with an asymmetrical hem. Perhaps our top choice of them all is this pretty blouse with a tie-front that allows you to customize your crop top to your comfort level. At just $20, this one's a steal. 

Shop more Zendaya-inspired shirts below. 

Credit: Abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Poplin Wrap Top, $59; abercrombie.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! Everlane Way-Short Shirt, $80; everlane.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Ow Collection Helene Shirt, $90; revolve.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shein Collared Crisscross Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Gobles Tie-Knot Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lumca Midriff Button-Down Shirt, $29.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com