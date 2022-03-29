Zendaya Wore a High-Fashion Version of This Classic Closet Staple to the Oscars
Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Now, this is how you turn heads. Zendaya shut down the Oscars red carpet in an unexpected look that proved to be both edgy and elevated in the best way possible. The Euphoria actress reimagined a classic white button-down top and added her stylish spin to it in this high-fashion, ultra-cropped variation by Valentino Haute Couture that paired beautifully with her striking silver sequin skirt.
The entire ensemble was absolutely mesmerizing from head to toe, and nabbed her a spot on our Best Dressed list of the night — effectively inspiring us to shop for a similar (albeit more wearable) option of her tiny top. While we always bow down to Zendaya's bravery for pulling off yet another bold red carpet look, we pride ourselves on finding functional, flattering styles that anyone can wear in the real world.
We already know and love the versatility of a crisp white button-down shirt, but a cool, cropped version of this closet staple is somewhat uncharted territory. Luckily, we were able to source a number of affordable options that feature a few more welcome inches of coverage than Zendaya's midriff-baring design, and took it upon ourselves to highlight our favorites below.
Abercrombie has a crisp poplin wrap top that hits just above the navel, and comes in four fresh colors for spring if you want to expand beyond the classic white; Everlane has a boxier style that would look incredible with high-waisted jeans or wide-leg trousers.
If you're on a budget, we found a number of super affordable shirts on Amazon for under $30 too, including this collared top from Shein with a crisscross wrap detail, and this slightly daring number with an asymmetrical hem. Perhaps our top choice of them all is this pretty blouse with a tie-front that allows you to customize your crop top to your comfort level. At just $20, this one's a steal.
Shop more Zendaya-inspired shirts below.
Buy It! Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Poplin Wrap Top, $59; abercrombie.com
Buy It! Everlane Way-Short Shirt, $80; everlane.com
Buy It! Ow Collection Helene Shirt, $90; revolve.com
Buy It! Shein Collared Crisscross Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Gobles Tie-Knot Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lumca Midriff Button-Down Shirt, $29.99; amazon.com
