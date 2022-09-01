Lifestyle Style Zendaya Cheered On Serena Williams at the U.S. Open in $795 Boots and a Must-Have Fall Sweater It’s a building block for any autumn outfit By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images Serena Williams won her second match at the 2022 U.S. Open last night, and a handful of celebrities were in attendance for the electric battle. A-list spectators inside Arthur Ashe Stadium included Bella and Gigi Hadid, Tiger Woods, Spike Lee, and Zendaya. Despite it being the last day of August, Zendaya, 26, opted for an outfit that screamed "fall" to cheer Williams on from the Emirates Suite. For the momentous occasion, the Euphoria actress wore a black turtleneck sweater, a brown lace-trimmed floral silk skirt, black leather boots, and a Cartier watch. Gotham/GC Images While we can't all score box seats at a major tennis tournament like Zendaya, we can dress like her. The Dune star's classy ensemble can easily be replicated this season, starting with the top: A black sweater in the fall and winter is akin to a white T-shirt in the spring and summer — aka a must-have in everyone's closet — and Zendaya just proved why. The timeless piece serves as a versatile building block for countless outfits during chilly weather: Throw a black turtleneck sweater over a skirt or slip dress for a night out à la Daya, top off your favorite pair of jeans with one for brunch, or go full-on cozy and wear an oversized pick, like this one that's on sale for $32 at Amazon, with leggings for running errands. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com While it's unclear where Zendaya's exact black sweater is from, if the price of her footwear ($795) is any indication, it might not be cheap. But classic turtleneck sweaters don't have to cost you a pretty penny. Take this batwing version, for example, which has more than 3,000 perfect ratings and is on sale for just $28 at Amazon right now. This $60 black sweater from Nordstrom, on the other hand, features a boxy fit with split sides for added interest. Amazon Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Batwing Sweater, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. We'd be remiss to not mention the fact that Meghan Markle just donned a similar neckline on that internet-breaking The Cut cover, albeit in a sleeveless dress version. If two fashion icons like Markle and Zendaya are both wearing something, it's time to put it on your radar. Trends come and go, but a black turtleneck sweater has stood the test of time for a reason. Take a cue from Zendaya and snag your soon-to-be go-to fall sweater below. Free People Buy It! Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic, $168; freepeople.com GAP Buy It! Gap Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $67 (orig. $79.95); gap.com Nordstrom Buy It! Gibsonlook Directional Rib Turtleneck Sweater, $68; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Gibsonlook Funnel Neck Waffle Knit Sweater, $72; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.