Zendaya Cheered On Serena Williams at the U.S. Open in $795 Boots and a Must-Have Fall Sweater

Serena Williams won her second match at the 2022 U.S. Open last night, and a handful of celebrities were in attendance for the electric battle. A-list spectators inside Arthur Ashe Stadium included Bella and Gigi Hadid, Tiger Woods, Spike Lee, and Zendaya.

Despite it being the last day of August, Zendaya, 26, opted for an outfit that screamed "fall" to cheer Williams on from the Emirates Suite. For the momentous occasion, the Euphoria actress wore a black turtleneck sweater, a brown lace-trimmed floral silk skirt, black leather boots, and a Cartier watch.

While we can't all score box seats at a major tennis tournament like Zendaya, we can dress like her. The Dune star's classy ensemble can easily be replicated this season, starting with the top: A black sweater in the fall and winter is akin to a white T-shirt in the spring and summer — aka a must-have in everyone's closet — and Zendaya just proved why.

The timeless piece serves as a versatile building block for countless outfits during chilly weather: Throw a black turtleneck sweater over a skirt or slip dress for a night out à la Daya, top off your favorite pair of jeans with one for brunch, or go full-on cozy and wear an oversized pick, like this one that's on sale for $32 at Amazon, with leggings for running errands.

While it's unclear where Zendaya's exact black sweater is from, if the price of her footwear ($795) is any indication, it might not be cheap. But classic turtleneck sweaters don't have to cost you a pretty penny. Take this batwing version, for example, which has more than 3,000 perfect ratings and is on sale for just $28 at Amazon right now. This $60 black sweater from Nordstrom, on the other hand, features a boxy fit with split sides for added interest.

We'd be remiss to not mention the fact that Meghan Markle just donned a similar neckline on that internet-breaking The Cut cover, albeit in a sleeveless dress version. If two fashion icons like Markle and Zendaya are both wearing something, it's time to put it on your radar.

Trends come and go, but a black turtleneck sweater has stood the test of time for a reason. Take a cue from Zendaya and snag your soon-to-be go-to fall sweater below.

