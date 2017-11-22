Zendaya's Black Friday Shopping Strategy: ‘Don't Go’

Zendaya’s got one plan for Black Friday shopping this year — avoid participating in the madness.

“I don’t go,” the 21-year-old told PeopleStyle last night at the Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship window unveiling in New York City. “I’m always afraid because it’s the busiest time to go. The best thing for me is wait until the online one comes out, and do everything online.”

And if you’re hiding from stores like Zendaya is, she at least provided something for you to peruse online while you shop: A brand new capsule for Bloomingdale’s house line, AQUA, which is inspired by her forthcoming film The Greatest Showman, which hits theaters Dec. 20. (The film also inspired the new holiday windows, which Zendaya helped celebrate last night, including one called “Rewrite the Stars,” an ode to a song Zendaya sings with Zac Efron in the movie.)

BFA/Shutterstock

As for the collection, the actress and activist says “we took the elements and the ideas of the movie and made them make sense for someone who is going to a cocktail party. And there’s a lot of glitter and a lot of shine going on, so if you literally pair anything with a simple, pointy toe black pump, then you’re good to go.”

The "Rewrite the Stars" display at Bloomingdale's holiday windows reveal. BFA/Shutterstock

Some of the lineup, all of which under $200, has already sold out. As of today, there are five pieces left, including two dresses, two skirts with high-low hems and one very dazzling top, all available on bloomingdales.com.

Pieces from Zendaya's capsule collection for Bloomingdale's, inspired by her new film The Greatest Showman

So, what is actually on Zendaya’s holiday wish list? Simply a happy home. “Right now, I’m working on furniture for my house,” the star said.

“Anybody who has actually dealt with getting furniture in their house can understand when you order stuff, you have to wait forever and you just want to see how things look,” she added. “So, it’s been a long road, but I guess that would be my thing — furnish my house.”

Tell us: Would you scoop up pieces from Zendaya’s Bloomingdale’s line?