Zendaya Pays Tribute to Vintage Beyoncé with Her BET Awards Versace Gown

At the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night, the 24-year-old wore a version of the Versace creation Beyoncé rocked for her 2003 performance of "Crazy in Love"

At the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night, Zendaya paid tribute to Beyoncé by wearing a lengthened version of the Versace dress Queen Bey wore for her iconic 2003 BET Awards performance of "Crazy in Love." The 24-year-old paired her violet confection with custom-dyed Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, Bulgari yellow diamonds and a sleek low pony.

"Crazy in love," the Euphoria star captioned her Instagram photo of the look.

Beyoncé, just 22 at the time, famously wore a mini version of the spring/summer 2003 Versace runway fave to hit the stage with then-boyfriend JAY-Z. It was the day her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, dropped, and her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were in the BET Awards crowd cheering her on.

Beyonce Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, posted a slow-motion video of the starlet in the gown, captioning it, "get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!"

Next up for Zendaya is the animated film Space Jam: A New Legacy, in which she plays Lola Bunny alongside a host of Looney Tunes characters and basketball star LeBron James.

The film's director, Malcolm D. Lee, told EW that when he watched 1996's Space Jam for the first time, he found Lola to be "not politically correct. This is a kids' movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary."

In the new film, out July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max, Lee said Lola will "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters."

"We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice," explained Lee. "For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."