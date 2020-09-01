24 Reasons Why Zendaya Is an All-Time Style Icon

Feast your eyes on the incredible looks Zendaya has wowed us with

By Diane J. Cho
September 01, 2020 01:14 PM

Barry King/Getty

You know you've reached fashion icon status when Michael Keaton holds up your poppin' pink train down the red carpet.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She created magic on the pink carpet when she was a literal princess at the 2019 Met Gala.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Arriving with your own "fairy godbrother" — stylist Law Roach — at the Met Gala is a fashion flex we can all aspire to.

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

The actress was a perfect portrait of poise and elegance at the 2017 British Fashion Awards when she wore an enchanting Vivetta ensemble with two black velour horses covering her chest.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Marvel at the stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown she arrived in at the 2017 Met Gala (hey, Rihanna did!).

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Strapped in pink Tom Ford armor, Zendaya was ready to slay the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards carpet.

The envy of all — Zendaya in this jaw-dropping Vera Wang emerald gown at the 2019 Emmy Awards is a fashion moment we'll be talking about for years.

John Shearer/Getty

She came to conquer the 2018 Met Gala in the chicest chainmail we've ever seen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Zendaya dressed perfectly for the occasion in blue for the 2018 Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event in N.Y.C.

Here she is, posing proudly next to her very own billboard(!!), as one does.

Gotham/GC Images

Pairing a red athleisure set with a sleeveless trench? She invented that.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

She was the star of her own show when she wore this Moschino butterfly dress to the 2017 premiere of The Greatest Showman.

INSTAR

Two words: gold trench.

That's it, that's the caption.

The upcycling queen turned her grandfather's old shirts into cinched shirtdresses.

Only a true style icon can turn a classic black mockneck top and jeans into a fashion moment.

Crop top, sweats and Uggs — but make it fashion.

Splash News

The star was an absolute vision in all white at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2017.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

She walked the streets of Paris with an updo that highlighted the textured work of art she was wearing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

This cut-out queen was breathtakingly beautiful in Michael Kors at the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She came to slay at the Spider-Man Far From Home premiere in 2019.

This plunging neckline? Reserved for icons only.

She makes simple look to die for.

She's got N.Y.C. street style on lock.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Patterns on patterns don't scare away this muse.

By Diane J. Cho