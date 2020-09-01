24 Reasons Why Zendaya Is an All-Time Style Icon
Feast your eyes on the incredible looks Zendaya has wowed us with
You know you've reached fashion icon status when Michael Keaton holds up your poppin' pink train down the red carpet.
She created magic on the pink carpet when she was a literal princess at the 2019 Met Gala.
Arriving with your own "fairy godbrother" — stylist Law Roach — at the Met Gala is a fashion flex we can all aspire to.
The actress was a perfect portrait of poise and elegance at the 2017 British Fashion Awards when she wore an enchanting Vivetta ensemble with two black velour horses covering her chest.
Marvel at the stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown she arrived in at the 2017 Met Gala (hey, Rihanna did!).
Strapped in pink Tom Ford armor, Zendaya was ready to slay the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards carpet.
The envy of all — Zendaya in this jaw-dropping Vera Wang emerald gown at the 2019 Emmy Awards is a fashion moment we'll be talking about for years.
She came to conquer the 2018 Met Gala in the chicest chainmail we've ever seen.
Zendaya dressed perfectly for the occasion in blue for the 2018 Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event in N.Y.C.
Here she is, posing proudly next to her very own billboard(!!), as one does.
Pairing a red athleisure set with a sleeveless trench? She invented that.
She was the star of her own show when she wore this Moschino butterfly dress to the 2017 premiere of The Greatest Showman.
Two words: gold trench.
That's it, that's the caption.
The upcycling queen turned her grandfather's old shirts into cinched shirtdresses.
Only a true style icon can turn a classic black mockneck top and jeans into a fashion moment.
Crop top, sweats and Uggs — but make it fashion.
The star was an absolute vision in all white at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2017.
She walked the streets of Paris with an updo that highlighted the textured work of art she was wearing.
This cut-out queen was breathtakingly beautiful in Michael Kors at the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
She came to slay at the Spider-Man Far From Home premiere in 2019.
This plunging neckline? Reserved for icons only.
She makes simple look to die for.
She's got N.Y.C. street style on lock.
Patterns on patterns don't scare away this muse.