24 Reasons Why Zendaya Is an All-Time Style Icon Feast your eyes on the incredible looks Zendaya has wowed us with By Diane J. Cho ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Image zoom Barry King/Getty You know you've reached fashion icon status when Michael Keaton holds up your poppin' pink train down the red carpet. 1 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images She created magic on the pink carpet when she was a literal princess at the 2019 Met Gala. 2 of 24 Applications View All Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Arriving with your own "fairy godbrother" — stylist Law Roach — at the Met Gala is a fashion flex we can all aspire to. 3 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images The actress was a perfect portrait of poise and elegance at the 2017 British Fashion Awards when she wore an enchanting Vivetta ensemble with two black velour horses covering her chest. 4 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly Marvel at the stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown she arrived in at the 2017 Met Gala (hey, Rihanna did!). 5 of 24 Applications View All Image zoom John Salangsang/Shutterstock Strapped in pink Tom Ford armor, Zendaya was ready to slay the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards carpet. 6 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom The envy of all — Zendaya in this jaw-dropping Vera Wang emerald gown at the 2019 Emmy Awards is a fashion moment we'll be talking about for years. 7 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom John Shearer/Getty She came to conquer the 2018 Met Gala in the chicest chainmail we've ever seen. 8 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Zendaya dressed perfectly for the occasion in blue for the 2018 Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event in N.Y.C. 9 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Here she is, posing proudly next to her very own billboard(!!), as one does. 10 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Gotham/GC Images Pairing a red athleisure set with a sleeveless trench? She invented that. 11 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Lisa Maree Williams/Getty She was the star of her own show when she wore this Moschino butterfly dress to the 2017 premiere of The Greatest Showman. 12 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom INSTAR Two words: gold trench. That's it, that's the caption. 13 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement The upcycling queen turned her grandfather's old shirts into cinched shirtdresses. 14 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Only a true style icon can turn a classic black mockneck top and jeans into a fashion moment. 15 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Crop top, sweats and Uggs — but make it fashion. 16 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Splash News The star was an absolute vision in all white at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2017. 17 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Marc Piasecki/GC Images She walked the streets of Paris with an updo that highlighted the textured work of art she was wearing. 18 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty This cut-out queen was breathtakingly beautiful in Michael Kors at the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. 19 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage She came to slay at the Spider-Man Far From Home premiere in 2019. 20 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom This plunging neckline? Reserved for icons only. 21 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement She makes simple look to die for. 22 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement She's got N.Y.C. street style on lock. 23 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock Patterns on patterns don't scare away this muse. 24 of 24 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

