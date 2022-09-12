Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years

At just 26 years old, Zendaya is already considered a fashion icon. The actress and singer got her start on The Disney Channel before branching out into feature films like The Greatest Showman and the Spider-Man franchise as well as starring in the hit HBO series Euphoria. Along the way, she's come into her own as a lover of bold, avant-garde fashion.

Even as a child star, Zendaya was having fun with fashion, but since teaming up with her stylist and image architect Law Roach, fans have come to expect another level of glamour on the red carpet — especially at high-profile events like the Oscars and Met Gala.

"I really thank Law for helping me become more comfortable in my skin and not care so much," Zendaya told PEOPLE in 2015. "At some point in your life — in everybody's life — you've got to realize you're living for yourself, and you're not living for the opinions of other people."

Keep reading for a look back at some of Zendaya's best red carpet looks.

Zendaya at the 56th Grammy Awards in January 2014

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For her first Grammy Awards red carpet, a then-17-year-old Zendaya brought the drama in a black and turquoise gown by Emanual Ungaro, which featured a sheer bodice and flowy skirt. Her slicked-back hair and smoky eye makeup complemented the look.

Zendaya at the Radio Disney Music Awards in April 2014

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In the midst of her Disney Channel days, Zendaya appeared at the Radio Disney Music Awards in a white Peter Pilotto crop top and multicolored skirt with jewelry by Jacob & Co. and Dionea Orcini. The actress finished the look with blue pumps and a sleek ponytail.

Zendaya at a pre-BET Awards dinner in June 2014

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Ahead of the 2014 BET Awards, Zendaya attended a pre-show dinner in an asymmetrical dress by Peter Pilotto and red Christian Louboutin pumps. She also wore bold red lipstick and gold hoop earrings.

Zendaya at the BET Awards in June 2014

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Zendaya's hip-hop-inspired look was a standout at the 2014 BET Awards. Designed by Emanuel Ungaro, the blue two-piece set featured a bomber jacket and matching high-waisted skirt. The accessories made the look, though; the star wore long braids, oversized gold hoop earrings and a black baseball cap.

Zendaya at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2014

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As a recently named ambassador for Madonna's junior clothing line, Material Girl, Zendaya repped the brand in a pink cutout dress at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards. The star showed off the dress's high neck with a short bob hairstyle and bangs.

Zendaya at the American Music Awards in November 2014

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Zendaya channeled the days of disco at the 2014 American Music Awards, wearing a metallic trench and trousers by Georgine. Her voluminous curls and oversized gold hoops gave the look a 70s-inspired feel.

Zendaya at the Essence 6th Annual Black Women In Music event in February 2015

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

At an event for Essence magazine, Zendaya wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a polka dot-patterned bodice and a red, yellow and blue skirt. She paired the playful look with simple black pumps.

Zendaya at the 57th Grammy Awards in February 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Always up for a dramatic hair transformation, Zendaya stunned fans at the 2015 Grammys with a choppy pixie cut. She also wore a striped, one-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown with a high slit and accessorized with a sparkly ear cuff.

Zendaya at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in February 2015

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya also wore Vivienne Westwood to the 2015 Oscars, opting for a silky ivory-colored dress by the British designer. She kept the accessories simple with a crystal cuff bracelet, pearl earrings and pale pink clutch purse.

Zendaya at Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in March 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress nearly matched the backdrop on the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards orange carpet: She wore a yellow top and a multicolored striped skirt. The star completed the look with strappy heeled sandals, a gold choker and gold bangle bracelets.

Zendaya at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zendaya's vibrant green-and-pink look brightened up the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Her matching pink heels added even more color and her hair was pulled into a voluminous half-up style.

Zendaya at the Radio Disney Music Awards in April 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Before making numerous outfit changes as the host of the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards, Zendaya walked the carpet in an embellished black crop top, matching high-waisted flared trousers and bright yellow pumps. She kept her hair simple with center-parted curls.

Zendaya at the Met Gala in May 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For her Met Gala debut, Zendaya wore a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress with a black bodice, structured red skirt and dramatic train. "I had only two fittings," she told PEOPLE of the look. "I liked the fact that it was mature and fit the theme but didn't lose the fun, fresh youthfulness that I wanted it to have."

Zendaya at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Perhaps it was the 2015 Billboard Music Awards where Zendaya's love of menswear-inspired fashion began. The star wore a boldly printed suit jacket, leggings and bustier with gold, spiky embellishments. For a pop of color, she added turquoise earrings and pumps.

Zendaya at the BET Awards in June 2015

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Zendaya's sparkling shirtdress and sky-high silver heels definitely made a splash at the 2015 BET Awards, but her dramatic pixie cut and glam makeup were just as impactful.

"I took a glimpse of Zendaya's shimmering dress tonight and knew I wanted to go for pastel shades and golden skin," the star's makeup artist, Allen Avendaño, told PEOPLE. "We kept her makeup soft and used pastel shades to complement the jewel tones of her dress and drastic hairstyle. Her final look reminded me of a 'fierce fairy princess.' "

Zendaya at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2016

VALERIE MACON/AFP

To honor David Bowie, who had passed away a month earlier, Zendaya wore a black tailored suit and a white collared shirt to the 2016 Grammy Awards. Her blonde mullet also paid homage to the legendary late musician and his Ziggy Stardust era.

Zendaya at the Met Gala in May 2016

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Zendaya may not have fully leaned into the tech-inspired theme of the 2016 Met Gala, but she still made quite an impression. The star attended the event with designer Michael Kors, who dressed her in a bronze one-shoulder gown. She also wore golden Jorge Adeler rings and a mushroom-cut wig.

Zendaya at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016

Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty

Although she typically opts for bold prints and statement-making pieces, Zendaya tried something new at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards with a more minimal ensemble. She wore a peach-colored bra top and form-fitting maxi skirt along with Montblanc and John Hardy bangles and an Anne Sisteron necklace.

Zendaya at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in March 2017

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Zendaya wore one of her own designs on the red carpet, according to Vogue. The golden-colored slip dress was from her now-defunct clothing line, Daya by Zendaya. She also dressed up the look with a pair of Le Silla suede boots and a crystal choker.

Zendaya at the Met Gala in May 2017

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Zendaya's Met Gala looks only get better with each passing year, and the star had one of her most memorable moments on the famed museum steps in 2017. According to Vogue, the star wore a gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a brightly colored tropical parrot print. Along with her afro hairstyle, the look brought a sense of whimsy and fun to the carpet.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in June 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Euphoria actress seemingly channeled Barbie at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. As reported by Harper's Bazaar, the star's hot pink gown was custom by Ralph & Russo. She completed the look with matching pink heels and a voluminous blowout.

Zendaya at The Greatest Showman premiere in December 2017

John Lamparski/WireImage

Zendaya's blossoming film career reached a new milestone when she starred opposite Zac Efron in the musical drama The Greatest Showman. For the New York City premiere, the actress looked as glamorous as ever in a strapless black-and-red dress with a tulle skirt by Viktor & Rolf, Vogue reported. Zendaya also opted for a blunt bob haircut with bangs.

Zendaya at The Greatest Showman premiere in December 2017

Don Arnold/WireImage

For the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman, Zendaya proved she was soaring to new heights — literally. The star appeared in an orange, yellow and black butterfly dress complete with massive wing details from Moschino by Jeremy Scott, according to ET.

Zendaya at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in March 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty

At the 2018 Oscars, Zendaya opted for a one-sleeve chocolate-brown Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry for a Grecian-inspired look. Her sleek topknot and bronzed makeup amped up the glamour even more.

Zendaya at the Met Gala in May 2018

Taylor Hill/Getty

Staying true to the "Heavenly Bodies" theme at the 2018 Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc in a silver chain-mail-inspired Atelier Versace gown with armor-like details, a bobbed wig, Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zendaya at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2018

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Zendaya brought her love of color to the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018. According to ET, the star's purple-and-yellow satin gown, which featured a crystal chain mail bodice and thigh-high slit, was by designer Ralph & Russo. Her black pumps also matched the dress's bow and cape-like details.

Zendaya at the Met Gala in May 2019

John Shearer/Getty

For the 2019 Met Gala, the actress leaned into the "camp" theme by transforming into Cinderella on the red carpet. The star arrived in a black-and-blue corseted Tommy Hilfiger ballgown with white puff sleeves, which her stylist Roach (who was dressed as her fairy godmother) illuminated with the wave of his "magic" wand. The performance was also accompanied by a dramatic smoke effect. To complete her look, Zendaya wore a blonde wig, headband and black choker.

Zendaya at the Euphoria premiere in June 2019

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Landing Euphoria was undoubtedly a massive moment in Zendaya's career, and the angelic dress she wore at the show's 2019 premiere solidified her leading lady status. As reported by Vogue, the star wore a white Nina Ricci minidress with a sheer tulle trim, which she styled with white pumps and a chic high ponytail with bangs.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in June 2019

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the 2019 premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya glittered in a red-and-black Armani gown inspired by the titular superhero. The backless dress, which featured a sequined red bodice and black skirt, was paired with shimmering black pumps while Zendaya's red hair was swept behind her shoulders.

Zendaya at the 71st Emmy Awards in September 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Zendaya stole the spotlight at the 2019 Emmy Awards in an emerald green gown by Vera Wang and fiery red hair, causing many to compare her to the D.C. Comics character Poison Ivy. Her dress featured a sheer bodice, sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit, and she accessorized with emerald drop earrings and a cuff bracelet.

Zendaya at HBO's Post-Emmy Awards reception in September 2019

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

For a 2019 Emmys afterparty, Zendaya changed into a strapless floral embroidered bustier dress by Alexandre Vauthier, Anabela Chan emerald earrings and a Yvan Tufenkjian emerald-and-diamond ring.

Zendaya at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in January 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Her red carpet style reached a new level of avant-garde at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. As reported by E! News, her sculpted fuchsia crop top and matching maxi skirt were from Tom Ford's spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, and her hair was styled into long, dramatic braids.

Zendaya at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards in April 2021

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

Zendaya's strapless neon yellow Valentino gown at the 2021 Oscars was certainly striking, but it was her jewelry that really shined. The star accessorized with over 183 carats of yellow diamond Bulgari jewels from the label's Magnifica collection, including a brooch and tassel collar necklace, 30-carat yellow diamond ring, a massive emerald-cut diamond ring and pear-cut yellow diamond drop earrings. In total, the gems clocked in at over $6 million.

Zendaya at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in July 2021

VALERIE MACON/AFP

Channeling her re-imagined character of Lola Bunny, Zendaya appeared at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in a colorful ensemble. The red, orange, yellow, purple and green color-block look featured a jacket and shorts by Moschino, which she paired with white pumps. The star also wore small Bulgari hoop earrings and rings as well as a high ponytail.

Zendaya at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Zendaya stunned at a screening of Dune at the 2021 Venice Film Fesvital in a figure-hugging custom leather Balmain gown. She complemented the sultry look with an emerald green snake necklace, Bulgari emeralds and diamonds and a sleek hairstyle.

Zendaya at the Dune UK Special Screening in October 2021

Samir Hussein/WireImage

At the London premiere of Dune, Zendaya wore a white Rick Owens gown with a dramatic draped detail at the neck and one long sleeve. Along with a sleek updo and plenty of jewels, the star looked absolutely regal.

Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2021

ANGELA WEISS/AFP

At the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, Zendaya accepted the Fashion Icon Award in a red bra top with a matching pencil skirt featuring a peplum. She accessorized the Vera Wang Haute ensemble with over 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in December 2021

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zendaya dressed on theme at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actress wore a custom plunging Valentino Haute Couture gown embroidered with a spider web motif and a matching spider-shaped mask also designed by the Italian fashion house.

Zendaya at HBO's Euphoria season 2 photocall in January 2022

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

For Euphoria's season 2 photocall, Zendaya appeared in a vintage Valentino gown from the 1990s. The strapless black-and-white dress with a scalloped neckline was originally worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista in 1992, Glamour reported. The actress accessorized with simple silver earrings and had her hair swept into a glamorous updo.

Zendaya at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in March 2022

David Livingston/Getty

Zendaya flipped the script on Oscars fashion when she appeared in a silk crop top and sparkling skirt at the 2022 awards show. The Valentino Haute Couture ensemble featured a white silk button-down top and a silver sequin-embroidered evening skirt designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. She finished the look with crystal-embellished shoes by Valentino Garavani, a smattering of Bulgari jewelry (including stacks of diamond bracelets on both wrists) and a diamond necklace.

Zendaya at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Zendaya underscored her flair for menswear in a black Sportmax suit with a hot pink dress shirt and shiny black tie, plus Bulgari jewelry. The star also did her own makeup for the evening, opting for a dramatic cat-eye for the event.

Zendaya at HBO Max FYC event in April 2022

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The cast of Euphoria reunited at an HBO Max event in April 2022, and as per usual, Zendaya stole the show. Her stylist dressed the star in a sleek gray suit from Fear of God's fall 2021 collection, Harper's Bazaar reported. She also wore matching gray pumps and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Zendaya at the TIME 100 Gala in June 2022

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Zendaya made a strong case for sustainable fashion at the 2022 TIME 100 Gala in N.Y.C., where she was honored as one of the year's Most Influential People. Thanks to her longtime stylist Roach, the star wore an archival Bob Mackie gown from the fall 1998 collection, featuring blue, turquoise and black color-blocking and a deep-V constructed neckline. She accessorized the look with a sparkling Bulgari High Jewelry necklace with more than 49 carats of diamonds and three diamond rings set in platinum.