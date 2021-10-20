Zendaya to Become the Youngest CFDA Fashion Icon Award Recipient

Honoree and US actress Zendaya attends the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) Honors celebrating "Trailblazers of the New Normal" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021.

At just 25 years old, Zendaya's already cemented herself as one of the most fearless, trailblazing stars on the red carpet. Now, her bold style choices are being honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The CFDA announced that Zendaya will be the 2021 recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, making her the youngest honoree in history when she is presented with the prize at the CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony on Nov. 10. Zendaya joins a standout list of previous Fashion Icon Award recipients, including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.

Zendaya's global impact on fashion runs the gamut, from supporting emerging designers to partnering with Tommy Hilfiger on a Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection. She's also always been an advocate for inclusivity — her Daya by Zendaya line (launched in 2016) was designed to cross gender lines and came in expanded sizing and accessible pricing.

Most recently, the actress has been putting her shapeshifting style on display throughout her press tour for Dune, where she's rocked everything from a metal breastplate to a bubble hem Valentino mini.

Other style standouts from her press events include a dramatic draped Rick Owens gown with one long sleeve, a chain-link Vivienne Westwood crop top and checkered skirt, a torso-baring Alaïa two-piece and a custom leather Balmain dress (crafted using an exact model of the stars' bust!).

Zendaya's longtime image architect Law Roach told PEOPLE that they've started to experiment with more daring styles now that she's in her mid-20s.

"She's a woman now so we've been doing a little more skin and sexy," Roach said. "We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while."

"We have such a relationship that there's no fear when it comes to fashion. There's nothing she won't try. She's fearless," Roach added. "She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background."

And once she pushes the boundary on one red carpet, she's onto the next jaw-dropping moment.