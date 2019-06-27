Zendaya Sparkles in Black and Red Backless Gown At Spider-Man: Far From Home World Premiere

Marvel’s new Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally here and the cast celebrated on the film’s world premiere red carpet Wednesday night.

Taking place at the historic TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Zendaya — who plays a reprise of her character Michelle “MJ” Jones from Spider-Man: Homecoming — walked the red carpet in a glittering, color block Armani dress inspired by the superhero.

“Tonight was fun

,” she tweeted after the premiere.

The Euphoria actress also teased a photo of her new red locks and bold eye make up on her Instagram Story ahead of the red carpet and wrote “Spidey ready.”

The backless dress featured a sequined red bodice and black skirt, with thin black straps. It’s hexagonal top and mermaid cut was a daring and elegant fit on the actress, who complimented the embellished look with a pair of black, shimmering pumps.

Spider-Man fans into a frenzy when the star first debuted her red hairstyle last week at a Spider-Man: Far from Home photocall at the Tower of London, and had them wondering if Zendaya was being set up to play a version of original Spider Man character, Mary Jane “MJ” Watson, in the new film.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, attended the premiere in a deep maroon suit and matching crew-neck shirt. He topped off his look with shiny loafers and a pair of round eyeglasses.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.