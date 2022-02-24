Zendaya Just Made a Giant Shirt Look Sexy for a Date Night with Tom Holland

It's no secret that Zendaya is a style icon. The Euphoria actress has been serving up memorable looks in glamorous gowns and gorgeous makeup on red carpets and magazine covers for years now. And while the notoriously private star isn't spotted on the streets very often, when she is, it should come as no surprise that she's typically wearing a killer outfit. Case in point: She just wore a sexy shirtdress for a night out with Tom Holland, and now we're dying to get our hands on one ourselves.