Zendaya's Date Night Jacket Is a Closet Staple That Instantly Makes Any Outfit Look Cooler
Zendaya makes everything look cool.
Even oversized men's shirts and grandpa glasses are somehow chic when the Euphoria star wears them. But this time, we're handing over the cool-girl credit to her jacket.
Over the weekend, Zendaya stepped out in New York City for a date night with her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Tom Holland. The duo was spotted on a rainy city street in casual looks: cuffed jeans, retro sneakers, and a plaid jacket for the onscreen superhero and a sleek all-black getup consisting of pants, boots, and a leather bomber jacket for his MJ.
While Zendaya's slicked-back bun and baggy bottoms oozed chill vibes, her leather jacket gave the look an edge. It's impossible to not look cool when wearing any type of leather jacket — biker or blazer — but the bomber is a low-key version that's seriously underrated. With a collar, gathered waistband, and balloon sleeves, the Dune actress's leather bomber jacket is the epitome of effortless style, and now we're hankering for our own.
Unlike polished blazers or zippered biker styles, leather bomber jackets are loose and carefree, (yet sleeker than denim jackets), making them the ideal finishing touch for a variety of outfits. Throw one on over a classic jeans-and-a-T-shirt combo or even a sundress when you're looking for some extra edge this spring. While Zendaya's pick is likely real leather, we found six faux leather bomber jackets on Amazon and Nordstrom — and they'll all cost you less than $100.
Buy It! Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket, $98.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
With an oversized fit, this Levi's ″Dad″ bomber jacket is a dead ringer for Zendaya's choice — and it's on sale for $99 right now. But if you prefer a cropped fit, this one from Open Edit features an elasticized waist and cuffs that are super flattering. And if you want a slightly heftier faux leather jacket that will carry you through the fall, this pick fits the bill, and it's currently 60 percent off.
Regardless of your choice, a faux leather jacket is a classic and versatile item everyone should have in their closet. Below, shop five more faux leather jackets similar to Zendaya's date night pick at Nordstrom and Amazon.
Buy It! Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Water Resistant Aviator Bomber Jacket, $51.60 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BlankNYC High Collar Faux Leather Bomber Jacket, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Open Edit Faux Leather Bomber Jacket, $88; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Fahsyee Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $46.99–$52.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $55.38–$93.37; amazon.com
- Zendaya's Date Night Jacket Is a Closet Staple That Instantly Makes Any Outfit Look Cooler
- The Comfy Swedish Clogs Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
- The Sold-Out Sneaker Helen Mirren Loves Is Back for Earth Day — and PEOPLE Readers Have First Dibs
- Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These 'Super Soft' Levi's Jean Shorts — and They're on Sale for Less Than $40