Nordstrom Just Dropped Amazing Deals on Its Popular Activewear Line

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’re one of the thousands of Nordstrom shoppers who own and love the cult-favorite Zella Live-In Leggings, you’re in luck! Tons of pieces from the Nordstrom-exclusive brand are majorly marked down right now.

Thanks to the department store’s epic Anniversary Sale, you can currently shop customer-loved activewear for up to 60 percent off. If you’re looking for some cute fitness tops, check out this stretchy tee that’s marked down to less than $30 and this performance jacket that’s nearly half-off.

Zella Activewear on Sale

If your workout wardrobe is in need of some functional bottoms, consider these high-waisted leggings that are on sale for only $36 or these comfy jogger pants that are 34 percent off.

Among the dozens of Zella pieces on sale right now, we narrowed it down to our favorite pieces. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of leggings, a breathable workout top, or a cozy fleece jacket, there’s something for everyone.

But you’ll have to act fast! Certain sizes and colorways are already selling out, so we suggest taking advantage of these activewear deals ASAP.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings, $35.90 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Nova Perforated Racerback Tank, $19.50 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Live In Performance Jacket, $49.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Peaceful Twist T-Shirt, $29.90 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Body Fusion Sports Bra, $22.90 ($35); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket, $49.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Seamless Dip Dye Long Sleeve Tee, $38.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com