Nordstrom Just Dropped Amazing Deals on Its Popular Activewear Line
Score markdowns on Zella leggings, workout tops, and more
If you’re one of the thousands of Nordstrom shoppers who own and love the cult-favorite Zella Live-In Leggings, you’re in luck! Tons of pieces from the Nordstrom-exclusive brand are majorly marked down right now.
Thanks to the department store’s epic Anniversary Sale, you can currently shop customer-loved activewear for up to 60 percent off. If you’re looking for some cute fitness tops, check out this stretchy tee that’s marked down to less than $30 and this performance jacket that’s nearly half-off.
Zella Activewear on Sale
- Live-In High Waist Leggings, $39.90 (orig. $59)
- West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie, $49.90 (orig. $79)
- Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt, $29.90 (orig. $49)
- Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants, $38.90 (orig. $59)
- Studio Lite Print High-Waist ⅞ Leggings, $42.90 (orig. $65)
- West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie, $49.90 (orig. $79)
If your workout wardrobe is in need of some functional bottoms, consider these high-waisted leggings that are on sale for only $36 or these comfy jogger pants that are 34 percent off.
Among the dozens of Zella pieces on sale right now, we narrowed it down to our favorite pieces. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of leggings, a breathable workout top, or a cozy fleece jacket, there’s something for everyone.
But you’ll have to act fast! Certain sizes and colorways are already selling out, so we suggest taking advantage of these activewear deals ASAP.
Buy It! Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings, $35.90 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zella Nova Perforated Racerback Tank, $19.50 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zella Live In Performance Jacket, $49.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zella Peaceful Twist T-Shirt, $29.90 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zella Body Fusion Sports Bra, $22.90 ($35); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zella Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket, $49.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zella Seamless Dip Dye Long Sleeve Tee, $38.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
