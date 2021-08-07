It's Your Last Chance to Save on These 'Unbelievably Soft' Joggers Before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends
The clock is ticking down on Nordstrom's biggest sales event of the year. You only have until August 8 to score serious savings on hundreds of products across clothing, home, beauty, and more. So if you're looking for cozy pants that you can wear for workouts, errands, or even just lounging around the house, you're going to want to shop the Zella Live In Jogger Pants.
As part of the sale, the versatile pants are marked down from $59 to just $39. (And even if you're on the fence about something, it's a good idea to act fast because you can always return any items you buy from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.)
Made of polyester and spandex, the pull-on joggers are stretchy and they won't get wrinkled. They have an elastic drawstring waist and two slant pockets on the front. Plus, there's a zip pocket on the left side of the joggers that's great for storing keys or a credit card. The best part? They're machine washable and you can tumble dry them, so caring for these joggers is a breeze.
A customer-favorite product at Nordstrom, the joggers have more than 800 five-star reviews, with shoppers saying the pants are "flattering, "smooth," and "unbelievably soft." Some customers love them so much, they bought multiple pairs in different colors. Even customers who own Lululemon joggers are making the switch to these Zella joggers.
"The minute these joggers arrived, I immediately put them on and [now] I never want to take them off!" one reviewer wrote. "I live in a very warm and humid climate, but these are lightweight enough to wear even in summer. [They're] so soft and they fit perfectly...I just ordered another pair!"
"This is probably my sixth attempt at joggers and I finally found the perfect pair," another customer wrote. "I have tried expensive ones, cheap ones, and everything in between. These are a great length, soft, and [made of] comfy fabric. My husband said they make my bum look great!"
Right now, the joggers are available in four colors: black, gray, navy, and burgundy. Sizes in each color run from XXS up to XXL, but some sizes have already sold out. So don't hesitate to save 34 percent on the Zella joggers before your size is gone, or the Nordstrom Anniversary sale ends.
