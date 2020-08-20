Nordstrom’s Famous Leggings with More Than 5,000 Five-Star Reviews Are Finally on Sale Again

Christmas is still a few months away, but today feels like a holiday for many. Why? Because Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale officially arrived — and it’s chock-full of crazy-good deals that only happen once a year.
Nordstrom’s much-anticipated sale technically started in early August for cardmembers, and the department store offered a sneak peek at the markdowns before that, which gave everyone ample time to execute a smart shopping plan. And we’re betting that Zella’s Live In High Waisted Leggings made it on plenty of must-buy lists. In fact, at the time of writing, more than 14,000 people were viewing them online.
Leggings are always going to come in handy, and much like jeans or a comfy white tee, they’re a wardrobe building block. While there’s certainly no shortage of options on the market, there is a difference between an average pair and an exceptional pair. Zella’s top-rated leggings are an exceptional pair — and that’s why they’ve earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings.
Zella’s customer-loved leggings , which are currently on sale for $38.90, are made from a thick, move-with-you stretch fabric that’s not only moisture-wicking, but sculpting, butt-lifting, and squat-proof, too. They have a high-waisted no-slip band that doesn’t budge, even on your 10th burpee, and keeps muffin tops at bay. Yes, please.
These Zella leggings are easily among Nordstrom’s most famous — and tons of reviews mention the hype is seriously real. If you’ve been itching to try these highly buzzed-about leggings, there’s no better time than during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. But word to the wise: Don’t wait, because when Nordstrom’s most popular leggings go on sale, you can bet they’ll sell out lightning-fast.
Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $38.90 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.