Nordstrom’s Famous Leggings with More Than 5,000 Five-Star Reviews Are Finally on Sale Again

This is the moment we’ve been waiting for
By Eva Thomas
August 19, 2020
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Christmas is still a few months away, but today feels like a holiday for many. Why? Because Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale officially arrived — and it’s chock-full of crazy-good deals that only happen once a year. 

Nordstrom’s much-anticipated sale technically started in early August for cardmembers, and the department store offered a sneak peek at the markdowns before that, which gave everyone ample time to execute a smart shopping plan. And we’re betting that Zella’s Live In High Waisted Leggings made it on plenty of must-buy lists. In fact, at the time of writing, more than 14,000 people were viewing them online.

RELATED: Spanx’s Ultra-Flattering Leggings Just Launched in the Print Celebrities Love

Leggings are always going to come in handy, and much like jeans or a comfy white tee, they’re a wardrobe building block. While there’s certainly no shortage of options on the market, there is a difference between an average pair and an exceptional pair. Zella’s top-rated leggings are an exceptional pair — and that’s why they’ve earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings. 

Zella’s customer-loved leggings , which are currently on sale for $38.90, are made from a thick, move-with-you stretch fabric that’s not only moisture-wicking, but sculpting, butt-lifting, and squat-proof, too. They have a high-waisted no-slip band that doesn’t budge, even on your 10th burpee, and keeps muffin tops at bay. Yes, please. 

These Zella leggings are easily among Nordstrom’s most famous — and tons of reviews mention the hype is seriously real. If you’ve been itching to try these highly buzzed-about leggings, there’s no better time than during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. But word to the wise: Don’t wait, because when Nordstrom’s most popular leggings go on sale, you can bet they’ll sell out lightning-fast.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $38.90 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com