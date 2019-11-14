This Popular Leggings Brand on Nordstrom Makes Comfy Joggers You’ll Seriously Want to Live in All Winter

Image zoom Nordstrom

It’s time to officially kiss hot girl summer goodbye and say hello to lazy girl winter! This year, we’re fully embracing our comfy pants rotation (which, yes, includes tons of leggings!) and also adding a pair of joggers to the mix. Joggers are essentially like the cooler cousin of sweatpants — they’re just as comfy, but have a more refined silhouette, making them easier to style when you’re on-the-go.

In our search for the perfect pair, we discovered that one of our editors’-favorite leggings brands makes joggers — and we couldn’t be more excited. If you haven’t heard of Zella, let us be the first to introduce you. One of Nordstrom’s six in-house brands — meaning it’s exclusively available to shop at Nordstrom — the activewear brand is known for its super comfortable leggings that lift, smooth, and tone your legs and butt the minute you step into them. In fact, it’s not just our editors that are obsessed with Zella. Over 4,800 shoppers have left its most popular pair of high-waisted leggings a five-star review.

So, of course, when we found out that Zella joggers exist, it was basically our dream come true. The brand makes several different styles, but the ones we’re eyeing are these super soft cotton joggers known as the Taryn Luxe Jogger Pants — the description literally reads “as relaxed as your weekend plans.” Umm, yes please! The cotton-blend pants have an elastic drawstring waistband and ribbed-knit ankle cuffs that make them look just as polished as your typical black leggings. Pair them with a basic white T-shirt and white sneakers for the ultimate cool, lazy girl winter look.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Taryn Luxe Jogger Pants, $75; nordstrom.com

The pants come in sizes XS to XXL and retail for $75, which is pretty reasonable for a pair of comfy joggers you’re likely going to live in all winter. Our only complaint? We wish the joggers came in more colors! As of right now, they’re only available in black. However, if you’re looking to mix up your selection, Zella also sells this pair of lightweight mélange joggers that are $6 cheaper and come in a heathered gray and royal blue hue.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Serene Cozy Mélange Jogger Pants, $69; nordstrom.com

If you’re here for what we’re calling lazy girl winter, we suggest scooping up this wardrobe essential ASAP before the super cold weather sets in!