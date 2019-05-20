This Best-Selling Brand at Nordstrom Just Launched Your Dream Leggings — and They're So Affordable

If, like thousands of customers (and our editors), you’re mega obsessed with Zella leggings, then get excited — because the Nordstrom-exclusive activewear brand just dropped a new collection. Zella has gained such a cult-like following over the years that it turned to its loyal fan base of yogis, spin instructors, and boxing coaches to see what mattered most to them in activewear. And then, the company designed it!

Let us introduce you to the Zella Community Collection, the brand’s newest highly functional, cute activewear — designed by you, for you. It features an assortment of performance and lifestyle apparel, including graphic tanks, long-sleeve tees, and, of course, leggings in a trendy tie-dye print that are all made from lightweight, recycled materials. Similar to its best-selling high waist leggings (which boast over 5,000+ five-star reviews), the leggings from the collection are made with the same moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool while working out.

One of the label’s main goals after hearing feedback was to create pieces with clean styles that can easily transition from studio to street (and that have pockets!). Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and best of all, everything from the collection is under $80. In case you were wondering, yes, the Zella Community Collection is all made with the same amazing, figure-sculpting fit the brand is known for — giving you all the more motivation to scoop up a few new activewear styles to rock to the gym. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces from the Zella Community Collection.

Buy It! Zella Community Canyon Ankle Leggings, $59; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Zella Community Canyon Live In High Waist 7/8 Leggings, $59; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Zella Community Canyon Tank, $39; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Zella Community Canyon Hoodie, $79; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Zella Community Canyon Long Sleeve Tee, $55; nordstrom.com