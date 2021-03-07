Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Agree: This Is the ‘Perfect Lightweight Cardigan’ for Spring

Made with a comfy rayon-polyester blend, the Zeagoo Open Front Cardigan has draped ruffle trim, an asymmetrical hem, and three-quarter sleeves. Ruffles are slated to be one of the hottest fashion trends of spring 2021, and reviewers confirm that this playful detail is already getting them tons of compliments. The best-selling sweater can be dressed up or down, and you could throw it on over leggings to instantly look more put-together on video calls.