Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Agree: This Is the ‘Perfect Lightweight Cardigan’ for Spring

Spring is rapidly approaching, and while it may still be too cold for floral sundresses and strappy sandals where you live, you can't go wrong with a flowy open-front cardigan. If you're looking for a recommendation, Amazon shoppers say they've found the "perfect lightweight cardigan" for spring.
Made with a comfy rayon-polyester blend, the Zeagoo Open Front Cardigan has draped ruffle trim, an asymmetrical hem, and three-quarter sleeves. Ruffles are slated to be one of the hottest fashion trends of spring 2021, and reviewers confirm that this playful detail is already getting them tons of compliments. The best-selling sweater can be dressed up or down, and you could throw it on over leggings to instantly look more put-together on video calls.
The Zeagoo Open Front Cardigan comes in 15 styles — including solid colors and tie-dye and leopard prints — and sizes small to XXL. Prices start at just $15, so you could easily buy the sweater in a rainbow of colors and still not spend a ton. Some enthusiastic reviewers say they're stocking up accordingly, ordering as many as three or four of them at a time.
"I needed a thin sweater to wear over tanks for a dressy layered look," one said. "I love the soft t-shirt-like material, the sleeve length, and the flirty ruffles that give it some style. It can be challenging to find plus-size clothing that is flattering, but the fit is right on target with this ideal warm-weather sweater."
Shoppers who like to keep their shoulders and arms covered are wearing the lightweight cardigan well into the summer, even in warm climates like Texas and Florida. They say the sweater's breezy, breathable feel keeps them comfortable even as the temperatures climb.
"I am so happy with this cardigan!" another added. "I have been searching for a spring open-front cardigan, and this is IT. It's so soft, not too heavy, and totally flattering."
Shop the Zeagoo Open Front Cardigan on Amazon to prepare your wardrobe for the shift in seasons.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.