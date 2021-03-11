This $35 Lightweight Bomber Is the Best-Selling Casual Jacket on Amazon

The arrival of spring brings unpredictable weather. One day may be warm and sunny, while the next is freezing and cloudy. That's why a lightweight jacket is the hero piece of transitional dressing, and according to Amazon shoppers, this $35 bomber jacket is the "perfect jacket for spring."
Available in nine colors, including true black and army green, and three patterns, the zipper-front spring jacket is the best-selling women's casual jacket on Amazon. It has contrast black elastic on the waistband, cuffs, and collar; two buttoned pockets on either side; and a zippered pocket on the left sleeve. Shoppers say it's made from a windbreaker-like material with a soft inner lining.
It doesn't get more versatile than a bomber jacket. You can wear it with everything from leggings and a T-shirt to jeans and a blouse to a dress and heels. It'll instantly elevate your outfit, and it's always good to have an extra layer around for spring's erratic weather. Plus, it gives your classic jean jacket a break.
"This jacket was a must," one reviewer wrote. "I love the color, feel, and fit of this jacket. I always get compliments whenever I wear it out. It fits true to size. My one suggestion would be to order a size up if you have a larger bust. I'm a B and ordered a M, and it fits loosely but if you're busty I do suggest going up one size."
A second shopper added, "Love this jacket! It's very cute and casual, [and] it would match most outfits. [It's] lightweight but keeps me pretty warm and is easy to move around in."
Before spring kicks into full gear, treat yourself to something you can wear with pretty much any outfit. Shop the Zeagoo bomber jacket in solid colors and prints for $35 on Amazon below.
