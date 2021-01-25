The former One Direction singer welcomed a baby girl, Khai, with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September

Zayn Malik Tattoos 4-Month-Old Daughter's Name on His Wrist in Arabic

Zayn Malik just added a sentimental tattoo to his body art collection.

After Gigi Hadid subtly revealed the name of her daughter with the former One Direction singer by adding "Khai's mom" to her Instagram bio, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Malik flashed a new tattoo of the name written in Arabic on the inside of his right wrist during an Instagram Live last week.

"zayn has his baby girl's name "khai" tattooed on his in arabic!" one person wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the lip and a close up of Malik's new red ink.

But the baby's name could also draw influence from another member of Hadid's family, as a source told TMZ that Khai is a tribute to Hadid's paternal grandmother, who was named Khairiah.

Image zoom Credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage. Inset: Zayn Malik/Instagram

The outlet also notes that Khai means "crowned" in Arabic, while Malik means "king," which would indicate that her name translates to "crowned king."

The change on the supermodel's Instagram profile came one day after she shared several gushing posts about her child, including a screenshot of a text message from Malik saying "Hey ... I'm obsessed w our kid."

Hadid and Malik have yet to show a picture of Khai's face, but they've shared little glimpses of her in photos.

The secrecy is in line with the supermodel's pregnancy as she didn't share photos of her baby bump until August, a month before giving birth in September.

The new mom and "Better" singer shared the news of their daughter's arrival in separate social media posts.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik tweeted on Sept. 23 alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."