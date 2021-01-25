Zayn Malik Tattoos 4-Month-Old Daughter's Name on His Wrist in Arabic
The former One Direction singer welcomed a baby girl, Khai, with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September
Zayn Malik just added a sentimental tattoo to his body art collection.
After Gigi Hadid subtly revealed the name of her daughter with the former One Direction singer by adding "Khai's mom" to her Instagram bio, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Malik flashed a new tattoo of the name written in Arabic on the inside of his right wrist during an Instagram Live last week.
"zayn has his baby girl's name "khai" tattooed on his in arabic!" one person wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the lip and a close up of Malik's new red ink.
Although Hadid, 25, and Malik have yet to reveal the inspiration behind their child's moniker, many believe that the couple's daughter is named after her aunt, Bella Hadid. Bella's full name is Isabella Khair Hadid, according to her bio on her Instagram page.
But the baby's name could also draw influence from another member of Hadid's family, as a source told TMZ that Khai is a tribute to Hadid's paternal grandmother, who was named Khairiah.
The outlet also notes that Khai means "crowned" in Arabic, while Malik means "king," which would indicate that her name translates to "crowned king."
The change on the supermodel's Instagram profile came one day after she shared several gushing posts about her child, including a screenshot of a text message from Malik saying "Hey ... I'm obsessed w our kid."
Hadid and Malik have yet to show a picture of Khai's face, but they've shared little glimpses of her in photos.
The secrecy is in line with the supermodel's pregnancy as she didn't share photos of her baby bump until August, a month before giving birth in September.
The new mom and "Better" singer shared the news of their daughter's arrival in separate social media posts.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik tweeted on Sept. 23 alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."
The former One Direction member added, "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."