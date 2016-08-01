After becoming the surprise breakout star of 1Direction, Zayn Malik has also unexpectedly become the It-boy of the fashion industry. Not only does he sit front row at countless runway shows and star on the cover of numerous major fashion magazines, but he’s also become a street style star in his own right, with rumors that he wants to launch a fashion line with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. And most recently, the singer took another stab at his bae’s profession, striking his best Blue Steel for the cover of Elle UK‘s September issue.

Alongside the brooding images inside the pages of the magazine, Zayn touches on subjects ranging from his career to his family, and naturally, that high-profile lady friend in his life.On the subject of his new music, the former boy band member says, “My entire life has changed in the last year,” which is surely putting it mildly to say the least.

“I’m still taking it all in,” he continues, “I’ve found so much out about myself. Mostly how in love with music I still was. The album is a build up of six years and never being able to express what I wanted to say. I had something to get off my chest.”

His musical freedom has also sparked the singer to reconsider the panache he brings to his personal style as well, telling the magazine, “Since leaving One Direction I’ve been given the freedom to be able to wear whatever I want and that’s made it more interesting. More creative. I can say I want to wear metal arms and it’ll happen.” He’s referring, of course, to that robotic Versace Met Gala moment from a few months ago, that was certainly original, if a touch on the extremely literal side.

As for his date to fashion’s biggest night of the year, the musician gushes that his girlfriend is, “super intelligent, I think that’s why it works so well. And we do the same type of job so we get that with each other.” And that connection is a must for Zayn who grew up in all female household, telling Elle that he, “enjoyed the womanly influence” of his mother and sisters, continuing, “I have a lot of respect for women because of them. They are so strong, powerful and do everything themselves.” But while it seems there’s nothing the ladies in his life can’t achieve, we have a feeling there’s only one bad boy musician who can pull off that haute couture body armor with as much swagger as Zayn.