Zayn Malik Debuts Shaggy Pastel Pink Hair in Smoldering New Instagram Selfie

“Pillowtalk” singer Zayn Malik is no stranger to adding color to his locks; he's previously dyed his hair blue, silver and other colors

Zayn Malik just sent the internet into a tailspin with his latest Instagram post.

The "Pillowtalk" singer shared a new photo to his grid on Wednesday with a totally new look. The normally dark-haired singer is now rocking a shaggy pink hairstyle. Though his dark roots are still intact, the ends of his long hair are a pastel pink hue for contrast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He showed off the new hairstyle with a plain white tank top and a necklace from the Gucci x Adidas collection, letting his locks (and his smoldering eyes) be the star of the photo.

As usual, Malik, 29, dropped the selfie on Instagram with no caption, but it quickly racked up "likes" and comments from fans. Several of them commented fire emojis and pink heart emojis, while others simply screamed in all caps about the new pink 'do.

Rainbow hair isn't new for the former One Direction singer. He dabbled in pink shades in summer 2018, but he's also stepped outside the rosy hue. He tried out a purplish silver color right before going pink, keeping his hair closely cropped to his head. Malik even turned to a light blue color around this same time that summer, and later wore the same faded blue color on the covers of GQ India and GQ Spain in 2021.

Zayn Malik Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Malik has largely been laying low in recent months since his breakup with Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares daughter Khai. And while their split in October 2021 — amid Malik's reported argument with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, — seemed fiery, the former couple appear to be keeping things amicable now.

Hadid, 27, shared a sweet Instagram post for Malik on Father's Day this year, which included a cute closeup picture of Malik and Khai, who was born in September 2020. Hadid referred to her former beau as "Khai's baba" and included a smiley face.

In October, Malik pleaded no contest to multiple charges of harassment against his ex and her mother following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The "Sour Diesel" singer was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on Sept. 29 in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," the documents say.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Malik was also accused of "continuous cursing" at Yolanda, 58, and telling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to "stay away from [his] f—ing daughter."

In a statement shared with TMZ, Malik "adamantly [denied]" hitting Yolanda and refrained from commenting further "for the sake of my daughter."

"I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," his statement concluded.

He wrote on Twitter after the fact, stating in part, "I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."