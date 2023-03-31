Zaya Wade Turns GLAAD Awards Red Carpet Into a Runway with Gabrielle Union as They Support LGBTQ+ Rights

"LGBTQ+ rights are so important to me and I'm always going to strive to do as much as I can in this space," Wade said on Twitter

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 31, 2023 02:24 PM
Zaya Wade attending the GLAAD awards
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zaya Wade is coming into her own.

The Dazed cover model and rising fashion industry star, 15, who is the daughter of former NBA player Dwayne Wade and the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, stepped out on the GLAAD Awards red carpet with confidence just a month after being granted an official name change and assignment of gender.

Wade rocked the red carpet in a chic Miu Miu look featuring a black jacket with a black silk shirt underneath and matching shorts styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, who works with the Wades. She paired the look with white statement sandals that transitioned into leather like boots that stopped right below her knee and a white bag.

She was photographed holding hands with Union, who wore a multi-color sequin Moschino dress with a built-in hood.

gabrielle union
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

On her Instagram Story, Wade shared a picture of her $5,000 donation to GLAAD with her over 600,000 followers along with a link to donate.

She wrote: "loved attending the #glaadawards tonight and am excited to make a donation to @glaad ❤️ LGBTQ+ rights are so important to me and I'm always going to strive to do as much as I can in this space. Click below if you want to make a donation too. x Zaya."

Zaya Wade attending the GLAAD awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Zaya Wade attending the GLAAD awards
Zaya Wade/instagram

Earlier this month Wade made her runway debut on Tuesday at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week. She commanded the catwalk wearing an olive green dress with matching jacket, while carrying a complementary brown handbag as she strutted down the stage. She also landed a Puma campaign not long after.

All About Zaya Wade
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

In mid-March, she also landed her first-ever fashion magazine cover for DAZED, she detailed her ascent into the fashion world, crediting her parents for their inspiration.

"It started out as, 'Oh, my parents are super fashionable, and I want to dress up and be as fashionable as them.' But, as time has passed and I've become more integrated into the fashion world, it's become a really important part of expressing myself and my identity. Whether I'm wearing a dress for winter formal or wearing a suit for a shoot, it's just a way to level up my iconic-ness, I feel," she told the publication.

For Zaya, she said "up-ing your iconic-ness" is all about seeing the beauty in yourself and representing that in the most authentic way possible, something that stepmom, Gabrielle, helped her harness.

"The lesson has changed over time, but more recently, it's that beauty is in yourself. It's about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to. [Gabrielle Union-Wade] tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don't mean anything," she says. "They don't matter any more; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."

