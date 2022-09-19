Zaya Wade Shares a First Look at Her Tiffany & Co. Campaign and Reveals Her New Hairstyle

Zaya Wade is shining bright like a diamond.

In an Instagram carousel shared on Sunday, the 15-year-old LGBTQ+ activist, who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union, debuted her new hairstyle and teased her upcoming project.

In a sneak peek of the campaign for Tiffany & Co., Zaya looked ethereal in a half-up hairdo with face-framing pieces.

She kept her outfit classic with a black tee shirt that showed off her stunning accessory – an 18K gold bangle from the luxury jeweler's new Tiffany Lock collection.

Including three additional all-gender bracelets, the new collection symbolizes "togetherness and inclusivity" while representing the "personal bonds with others," the brand noted in a release.

"Dreams become reality ✨@tiffanyandco #tiffanylock," Zaya captioned the Instagram post which garnered a heartwarming comment from Union.

"A vision," the actress wrote about her stepdaughter.

Zaya Wade/Instagram

A new gig with Tiffany & Co. aligns with Zaya's passion for expressing herself through fashion.

Last October, she attended the presentation for Janie and Jack's second collection in a cool tan blazer-trouser set from the brand. She added in a pop of color (and empowering message) with a yellow hoodie printed with "The Future", a clementine Brandon Blackwood purse and vibrant Nike sneakers.

One month later she and the Bring It On actress posed in Prada. They showed off their fashion savvy in matching white ensembles while Zaya held her chic Prada handbag to the camera.

"great minds think alike @prada," Zaya captioned the post.

Earl Gibson/HFR/Shutterstock

In 2021, Wade and Union opened up about their 15-year-old daughter's journey since she announced she was transgender in 2020.

"When I look at Zaya, I get hope," the former Miami Heat player, 40, told PEOPLE last April. "Because I'm like, okay, we raised [our kids] to be authentic."

Coming "from a locker room of a macho, male-dominant sport," Wade took it upon himself to learn and make room for conversation.

"I didn't have many resources, so I just reached out to everyone I knew from social media," Union, 49, also told PEOPLE at the time. "Everyone responded with love, resources and information."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

During a joint interview with Union for the Dove Self-Esteem Project in May, Zaya also got candid about her experience with femininity.

"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," she explained to PEOPLE. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."

"I don't have to believe everything they say. The only thing I have to believe is what I feel and what beauty means to me," she added on embracing her personal style. "I think focusing on inner beauty is the most important."