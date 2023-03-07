Zaya Wade Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Get Emotional Front Row

"I'm not crying, you are," proud dad Dwyane Wade wrote on his Instagram Story

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 7, 2023
zaya wade, gabrielle union, dwyane wade
Photo: Estrop/Getty

She's a style star!

Zaya Wade made her runway debut on Tuesday at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week. Wade, who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union, commanded the catwalk wearing an olive green dress with matching jacket. The budding model carried a complementary brown handbag while she confidently strutted the catwalk.

The 15-year-old had plenty of support at the show, particularly from her parents, who sat front row and cheered her on. Both Dwyane, 41, and Gabrielle, 50, wore all-black outfits — and matching sunglasses — to watch the teen walk her first runway.

Stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, who works with the Wades, shared a video on his Instagram Story sitting front row with Dwyane and Gabrielle. Tagging the couple, he simply wrote, "we cried." He also shared a carousel of photos on his grid of Zaya backstage and on the runway.

"tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today. thank you @dwyanewade for your endless trust in my vision. and thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself," he wrote. Dwyane also commented on his post, writing, "You make it easy. Thank you for centering her wants and needs always."

zaya wade, gabrielle union, dwyane wade
Estrop/Getty

Stylist Sydney Engelhart, who also works with the family, shared a video on her Instagram Story of Zaya coming down the runway, echoing the sentiment that the teen's support system all cried. Proud dad Dwyane also shared a video to his Instagram Story, writing, "I'm not crying, you are."

This may have been Zaya's first jaunt down the runway, but she's not new to Miu Miu. She attended the Miu Miu show last fall in Paris, wearing a school-girl-inspired outfit. She wore a plaid pleated skirt with a cutoff denim jacket.

zaya wade, gabrielle union, dwyane wade
Sydney Engelhart/Instagram

Though she's now walking Fashion Week runways, Zaya's still doing regular things at home — like going to winter formal! In January, Zaya dressed up in a cream-colored sequined spaghetti-strap dress for her school dance, wearing her hair in soft curls and natural but defining makeup.

The Instagram carousel, shared by Gabrielle, shows Zaya posing with her parents and little sister Kaavia James, 4, who are dressed casually for the photos.

"❄️☃️Winter Formal ❄️☃️ Supporting each other for life's big moments is key," the couple captioned the joint post. "All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always. 🖤🖤🖤🖤."

zaya wade, gabrielle union, dwyane wade
Sydney Engelhart/Instagram

Zaya has also had the support of Dwyane and Gabrielle as she's gone through the legal process of changing her name and transitioning. Zaya, who came out as trans in 2020, was granted a legal name change and assignment of gender just last month.

While Zaya has gone by her name since 2020, her legal name is now Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to a ruling filed in Los Angeles' Superior Court. The judge also granted an official stamp of approval for her legal transition that would allow her sex markers on documents to match her gender identity.

