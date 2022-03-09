TikTok Is Obsessed with That Sold-Out Pink Zara Dress, but We Found 5 Dupes That Are Even Cuter

So, what made this simple slip dress go viral? First: the color. Bold shades like lavender and tomato red are going to be everywhere this spring and summer, and the bubblegum hue of this dress is an "It" color, too. Satin slip dresses are already feminine and flirty, but in this pink shade, it's next-level. Secondly, TikTokers who have shared videos of them modeling the pink Zara dress rave about how flattering it is, fitting their chest just right and cinching at the waist, which complements a variety of body types.