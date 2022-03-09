TikTok Is Obsessed with That Sold-Out Pink Zara Dress, but We Found 5 Dupes That Are Even Cuter
When something goes viral on TikTok, it can be a bit of a mystery as to why: think snail creams and the mole removal challenge. But other times, it's crystal clear why the trend in question is widely shared — and that's exactly what's happening with the #ZaraPinkDress right now.
On February 18, TikToker Marina Rough, a.k.a. @InChargeofOutfits, posted an unboxing video of a bubblegum satin slip dress from Zara, calling it the "perfect pink dress." That first video quickly racked up 1.4 million views, and countless other users have shared their own wearing the midi dress since then. Today, March 9, #ZaraPinkDress has two million views on the platform.
So, what made this simple slip dress go viral? First: the color. Bold shades like lavender and tomato red are going to be everywhere this spring and summer, and the bubblegum hue of this dress is an "It" color, too. Satin slip dresses are already feminine and flirty, but in this pink shade, it's next-level. Secondly, TikTokers who have shared videos of them modeling the pink Zara dress rave about how flattering it is, fitting their chest just right and cinching at the waist, which complements a variety of body types.
The last — and perhaps biggest — selling point is the price. At just $60, the pink Zara dress is more affordable than many satin dresses that look and feel this high-quality, according to customers. Some are even comparing it to the iconic yellow dress Kate Hudson's character wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. With the open back, spaghetti straps, and slinky silhouette, we can totally see the resemblance. Plus, Hailey Bieber just wore a super similar dress in Paris, so the look is model-approved to boot.
Unfortunately, the pink Zara dress is currently sold out, but don't worry: We found five similar pink satin slip dresses on Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Lulus — and several are even more affordable than the viral version. This $19 pick from Amazon has over 2,000 five-star ratings, and this $31 find features a near-identical silhouette from the back.
Snag your own midi pink satin slip dress similar to the TikTok-favorite pink Zara dress below.
Buy It! Velius Backless Slip Dress, $18.88; amazon.com
Buy It! Lyaner Satin Spaghetti Straps Cocktail Midi Dress, $30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lulus Slink on Satin Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress, $64; lulus.com
Buy It! Topshop Satin Midi Slipdress, $74; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Camila Coelho Arnoldo Midi Dress, $101 (orig. $168); revolve.com
