Singer Zara Larsson has made amends with James Charles after accusing the YouTuber of direct messaging her boyfriend to flirt as allegations of his predatory behavior came to light on the internet.

After Charles’ former friend Tati Westbrook took down the YouTube star in a 43-minute exposé that accused him of using his power to sexually harass and manipulate straight men, Larsson shared her own allegations about the star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m cackling cause he hit up my boyfriend in the dms several times knowing damn well he’s straight,” Larsson said in a now-deleted tweet. Shortly after, the singer backtracked and said Charles actually didn’t message her boyfriend multiple times.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty

“I feel like deleting this cause I checked and it wasn’t several times, only one dm and some comments under pictures,” she said.

As the drama escalated and Charles lost nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers, he cleared up several allegations made against him in a 41-minute video titled “No More Lies,” which included his response to Larsson’s tweets.

“People are treating #JamesCharlesIsOverParty as an open invitation to add to the narrative with lies, which is not only harmful to me but is also creating very, very dangerous stereotypes around the LGBTQ+ community. For example, Zara Larsson, who is a pretty big singer tweeted saying I messaged her boyfriend multiple times knowing he was straight. And this tweet got almost a half a million likes before it was deleted,” Charles, 19, said.

RELATED: YouTuber Tati Westbrook Releases New Video About James Charles: ‘This Was Really a Wakeup Call’

Although Larsson later revised her tweet, Charles said the damage had already been done and people were calling him a sexual predator.

“In her defense she did later on say it was only one message but it was way too late because the media had already ran with it saying I was harassing straight men and wouldn’t leave him alone,” Charles said. “Had I known that he was dating Zara Larsson I clearly never would have messaged him in the first place.”

After seeing Charles’ video, Larsson apologized publicly for her statements in multiple tweets (including some that are now deleted).

I always try my best to learn and apologize if I'm wrong. I'm sorry @jamescharles for getting involved before I actually knew the truth and for the anxiety you must have felt about everything 💗 pic.twitter.com/8U64W5D8Jy — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) May 19, 2019

“never in a million years expected it to blow up the way it did. I feel extra bad considering the fact that I later on corrected myself and took down my tweet after my boyfriend talked to me and showed me the DM. It really wasn’t that bad. But obviously, since everybody loves some drama, no one really cared about me trying to explain how it really went down,” she said in her original apology tweet before deleting it.

“Of course you’re allowed to flirt with people online, like I did, and to call someone beautiful in the comments is only nice! No harm done. I do think it’s disrespectful though to try it with someone who is taken and I must admit I have a hard time believing you didn’t know that we were i a relationship since he posts about me,” Larsson added.

“What seems to be the thing here is that my boyfriend wasn’t the only one and that’s why I don’t condone that behavior. You have for example previously tweeted saying that straight men will be the death of you etc which is concerning considering the fact that they will never give consent since they don’t play for team D. I don’t know you personally but the only thing I know is that [my boyfriend] Brian and I have absolutely nothing against you. And whole heartedly believe that one of the reasons this got way out of proportion is homophobia and the fact that this affected straight men.”

Once she deleted her lengthy apology, Larsson posted another saying, “I always try my best to learn and apologize if I’m wrong. I’m sorry @jamescharles for getting involved before I actually knew the truth and for the anxiety you must have felt about everything.”

thank you for apologizing angel, it's alright 💞 all love from me! — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 19, 2019

Charles seemed ready to close the door on their feud and replied, “thank you for apologizing angel, it’s alright 💞 all love from me!”