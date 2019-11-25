Yes, Holiday Sweater Boots Exist — and They Are Just as Warm and Wonderful as You Would Imagine 

Image zoom Zappos

Holiday sweaters have long-reigned supreme during the colder months — the more whimsical the better! But if you’re looking for a fun new piece to wear in place of your knitwear this season, we have good news: Holiday sweater boots exist, and they’re exactly what they sound like.

In celebration of its 20th birthday, Zappos teamed up with UGG to launch a seriously cozy boot that’s so warm, your feet will be begging you to keep them on all winter. They’re adorned with a classic red, white, and black pattern you would find on a holiday sweater (hence where they get their name) and have Rudolph red ribbons that lace up the back. There’s also a pair of matching UGG slippers in the same pattern that you could totally wear around the house while decking your halls. Both styles are lined with sheepskin and come with a plush footbed, making them the ultimate comfy footwear for winter.

If you were shopping online in 1999, you might recall Zappos’ original website name, Shoesite.com. It was renamed Zappos — a play on “zapatos,” the Spanish word for shoes — when the website became a destination for clothing, handbags, and accessories, too. This year, Zappos went back to its roots to design a slew of limited-edition shoes in collaboration with popular footwear brands like Toms, Asics, Birkenstocks, Nike, Sam Edelman, and Brooks.

The launch with UGG is Zappos’ final celebratory collab of the year. For a limited time, you can snag a pair of the festive boots for $160 or the matching slippers for $130 — and even both if you’re feeling really jolly. ‘Tis the season to refresh your holiday attire, so ditch your usual holiday sweater and jump into a pair of these new Zappos x UGG boots ASAP.

