Not willing to sacrifice style and quality, but want a great a deal? Look no further! Zappos is your ultimate one-stop shop for the best designer accessories on major discount. Score your favorite brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and more at amazing sale prices — for up to 60 percent off! From super chic and practical all-weather boots and travel bags to beautiful handbags and boots that are sure to make any lady on your list very happy this holiday season, Zappos has all of your accessories needs (and wants!) covered.

Below are our 25 favorite styles to buy on major sale right now before it’s too late. Happy shopping!

Beautiful Bags

From rich red hues, to more subtle tans, these luxe-looking bags pair perfectly with anything you own.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Buy It! From left to right: Rebecca Minkoff “Bee” Medium Top Zip Satchel, $177 (orig. $295); zappos.com, Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Colette Bag, $208 (orig. $298); zappos.com, Marc Jacobs Shutter Small Camera Bag, $227 (orig. $325); zappos.com, Tory Burch “Fleming” Convertible Shoulder Bag, $399 (orig. $498); zappos.com, MICHAEL Michael Kors “Ciara” Medium Messenger Bag, $114 (orig. $228); zappos.com

Sporty Sneaks

Perfect for running around or hitting the gym, these athletic shoes are so cute, you’ll want to wear them with everything!

Buy It! From left to right: Asics Gel Venture-6 Sneakers, $32.99 (orig. $70); zappos.com, New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v8 Sneakers, $128.39 (orig. $149.95); zappos.com, Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $44.99 (orig. $50); zappos.com, Nike Flex Experience RN 7 Sneakers, $45.50 (orig. $65); zappos.com, Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 Sneakers, $99.95 (orig. $120); zappos.com

Dressy Boots

If you’re looking for a dressier boot or bootie, these styles look elevated and and are the perfect way to dress up your everyday looks!

Buy It! From left to right: Sam Edelman “Hai” Boots, $180 (orig. $200); zappos.com, Marc Fisher LTD “Warren” Boots, $160 (orig. $299); zappos.com, Clark’s “Verona Trish” Booties, $52 (orig. $130); zappos.com, Cole Haan “Harrington” Grand Buckle Booties, $120 (orig. $240); zappos.com, Frye “Melissa” Button 2 Boots, $189 (orig. $348); zappos.com

Sport and Travel Bags

Jet-setting to a tropical vacation or to the gym? These bags are the perfect practical carry-all for any desitnation.

Buy It! From left to right: Similar: Adidas Originals Tote Pack II Backpack, $33.34 (orig. $35); zappos.com, Tumi Voyager Just In Case Travel Backpack, $79 (orig. $100); zappos.com, Nike Barisila Large Duffle Bag, $46.75 (orig. $55); zappos.com, Herschel Supply Co. Novel Bag, $95.99 (orig. $119.99); zappos.com, Tory Burch “Ella” Color Block Mini Tote, $142.99 (orig. $178); zappos.com

All-Weather Boots

Whether you’re looking for a full-on snow boot, or just one that will keep your toes dry in the rain, these boots are equal parts functional and stylish!

Buy It! From left to right: Hunter Original Back Adjustable Boots, $96 (orig. $160); zappos.com, Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots, $142 (orig. $190); zappos.com, Similar: Sperry Saltwater Boots, $99.95 (orig. $119.95); zappos.com, Sam Edelman Tinsley Boots, $39 (orig. $55); zappos.com, Columbia Ice Maiden II Boots, $67.95 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com