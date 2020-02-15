Kate Middleton, Nina Dobrev, and More Celebs Love This Sneaker Brand — and It's on Sale at Zappos

Image zoom Getty Images (3)

Celebrities know the importance of a comfy sneaker more than most. When they’re not dressed to the nines on a red carpet, they’re often giving their feet a rest and wearing a supportive shoe. It’s always exciting to spot a celebrity in an attainable look, and Superga is one affordable shoe brand we’ve seen celebrities wear on casual outings for years.

Kate Middleton has famously worn the brand’s classic white lace-up sneakers on multiple occasions — from a boat race in Germany to the London Marathon. The versatile shoes have also reportedly made appearances on the feet of celebrities including Emma Watson, Nina Dobrev, Alessandra Ambrosio, and so many more.

While the shoes are already quite affordable, Zappos just cut prices on so many styles in honor of Presidents Day, making this the perfect time to stock up on the celebrity-approved brand. From now until February 17, you can save up to 55 percent on the comfortable sneaks, including Middleton’s beloved Cotu Classic Sneakers. They’re currently on sale for just $45.50.

Other styles like the casual jute-lined Cotropew shoe and the modern Cotu boot-sneaker are also part of the sale. But you’ll have to hurry to take advantage of the savings. Popular styles are bound to sell out in certain sizes, so keep scrolling to shop the celeb-favorite shoes while they’re still available on sale.

Cotu Classic Sneaker

Image zoom zappos

Buy It! Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker, $45.50 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Cotropew

Image zoom zappos

Buy It! Superga Cotropew, $54.97 (orig. $85); zappos.com

Fantasy Cotu

Image zoom zappos

Buy It! Superga Fantasy Cotu, $45.50 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Cotu

Image zoom zappos

Buy It! Superga Cotu, $31.05 (orig. $69); zappos.com

Nappaleau Sneaker

Image zoom zappos

Buy It! Superga Nappaleau Sneaker, $62.30 (orig. $89); zappos.com

Fanvelw

Image zoom zappos

Buy It! Superga Fanvelw, $56.72 (orig. $79); zappos.com

Actow Platform Sneaker

Image zoom zappos

Buy It! Superga Actow Platform Sneaker, $44.98 (orig. $80); zappos.com

