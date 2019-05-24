Zappos Just Wowed Us With Its Incredible Memorial Day Sale on Over 70,000 Styles

There’s a reason why we love Zappos so much! The retailer has become one of our go-to places to shop the season’s trendiest pieces at seriously affordable prices — which is especially true this weekend, thanks to Zappos’ huge Memorial Day sale. The beloved retail giant slashed prices on hundreds of products that don't normally go on sale (we’re talking up to 40 percent off, people!), including breezy sundresses, seriously cute shoes, trendy handbags, and more stylish finds.

With over 70,000 items in the Memorial Day sale section, it can get a little overwhelming and time consuming to find the best deals worth shopping (especially when you want to be soaking up the sun during that much-needed beach day) — so we scoured through pages and pages of deals and picked seven of our favorites. If you’re headed to a summer wedding, you’ll definitely want to scoop up this romantic flutter-sleeve floral midi dress from Adrianna Papell while you can get it for only $128. We also have our eyes on this adorable Kate Spade rattan drawstring satchel that's currently 35 percent off and these cute taupe slingback sandals from TOMS that are 30 percent off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You better hurry, though, because these amazing savings end just after the long weekend on Monday, May 27. Keep scrolling to see what else we’re shopping from Zappos while we can save big!

zappos

Buy It! Adrianna Papell Gauzy Crepe Floral Fit and Flare Dress Living Blooms Ruffle, $127.99 (orig. $159); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Sam Wicker Medium Satchel, $258.70 (orig. $398); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! TOMS Poppy Slingback Sandal, $63 (orig. $90); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Free People Life Like This Plaid Dress, $76.80 (orig. $128); zappos.com

zappos

Buy It! Flynn Skye Wyatt Skirt, $127.31 (orig. $145); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Quay Australia High Key Mini Quay x Desi, $52.99 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Steven Greece Sandal, $50.99 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com