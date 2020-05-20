Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale Has Begun — Shop Big Deals on Tory Burch, Adidas, Nike, and More

Scoop up stylish activewear, shoes, clothing and more for way less this holiday weekend

By Kami Phillips
May 20, 2020 04:30 PM
With so many amazing sales happening this Memorial Day weekend, finding the ones worth your time and money can be, well, time-consuming. That’s why we’re here to tell you about all of the amazing deals happening at Zappos this holiday weekend! The retailer’s Memorial Day Sale has already kicked off, and it's basically a one-stop shop for deals on shoes, clothing, activewear, and so much more.

Shoppers, now is the time to score big on brands like Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Levi’s, and hundreds of others, because Zappos slashed prices on over 55,000 styles. We’re not kidding! You’ll find items like Meghan Markle’s beloved Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers for just $60 and Kate Middleton’s go-to Superga Cotu sneakers for only $49.

If you’re looking to refresh your activewear wardrobe for at-home workouts, there are plenty of leggings, sports bras, shorts, and running shoes marked down, too. Score up to 25 percent off hundreds of styles from Nike, Under Armour, and Reese Witherspoon’s go-to sneaker brand, Asics. You can even snag a pair of these popular moto-style leggings from the celeb-loved label, Alo Yoga, on sale for $91 (Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift have all worn them!).

The best part about the Zappos Memorial Day Sale, though? All sale prices are already listed, so you can just add your favorites to your shopping cart and check out — no promo code necessary. To help make shopping this incredible sale even easier, we highlighted 25 standout deals to get you started. Scroll down to shop them now!

Best Shoe Deals at Zappos:

Best Activewear Deals at Zappos:

Best Clothing Deals at Zappos:

