Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale Has Begun — Shop Big Deals on Tory Burch, Adidas, Nike, and More
Scoop up stylish activewear, shoes, clothing and more for way less this holiday weekend
With so many amazing sales happening this Memorial Day weekend, finding the ones worth your time and money can be, well, time-consuming. That’s why we’re here to tell you about all of the amazing deals happening at Zappos this holiday weekend! The retailer’s Memorial Day Sale has already kicked off, and it's basically a one-stop shop for deals on shoes, clothing, activewear, and so much more.
Shoppers, now is the time to score big on brands like Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Levi’s, and hundreds of others, because Zappos slashed prices on over 55,000 styles. We’re not kidding! You’ll find items like Meghan Markle’s beloved Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers for just $60 and Kate Middleton’s go-to Superga Cotu sneakers for only $49.
If you’re looking to refresh your activewear wardrobe for at-home workouts, there are plenty of leggings, sports bras, shorts, and running shoes marked down, too. Score up to 25 percent off hundreds of styles from Nike, Under Armour, and Reese Witherspoon’s go-to sneaker brand, Asics. You can even snag a pair of these popular moto-style leggings from the celeb-loved label, Alo Yoga, on sale for $91 (Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift have all worn them!).
The best part about the Zappos Memorial Day Sale, though? All sale prices are already listed, so you can just add your favorites to your shopping cart and check out — no promo code necessary. To help make shopping this incredible sale even easier, we highlighted 25 standout deals to get you started. Scroll down to shop them now!
Best Shoe Deals at Zappos:
- Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers, $59.99 (orig. $80)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Balia Slippers, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $48.75 (orig. $65)
- Asics Gel-Excite 7 Sneakers, $59.94 (orig. $75)
- Tory Burch Miller Sandals, $138 (orig. $198)
- Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boots, $65.31 (orig. $140)
- New Balance Classics WL574v2 Sneakers, $59.96 (orig. $79.95)
- Havaianas Slim Logo Flip Flops, $19.50 (orig. $26)
Best Activewear Deals at Zappos:
- Nike Pro Tights, $37.50 (orig. $50)
- Adidas Essential 3-Stripe Pant, $20 (orig. $40)
- Nike Dry Tempo Shorts, $22.50 (orig. $30)
- Under Armour UA Tech S/S Solid T-Shirt, $18.74 (orig. $24.99)
- Nike Indy Light Support Sports Bra, $26.25 (orig. $35)
- Adidas by Stella McCartney Tech Sweater, $88.93 (orig. $159.95)
- Alo High Waisted Moto Leggings, $90.99 (orig. $114)
- Beyond Yoga Spacedye In The Mix High Waisted Midi Leggings, $69.99 (orig. $99)
- Nike NSW Gym Vintage Capris, $33.75 (orig. $45)
Best Clothing Deals at Zappos:
- Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $55.65 (orig. $79.50)
- Blank NYC Drop Shoulder Quilted Jacket, $89.60 (orig. $128)
- Free People Dreamy Tank, $34.20 (orig. $38)
- Madewell High-Rise Denim Shorts in Malden Wash, $48.65 (orig. $69.50)
- Richer Poorer 1/2 Zip Hoodie, $54.99 (orig. $78)
- Billabong Island Hopper Dress, $43.44 (orig. $55.95)
- Lucky Brand Sleeveless Crew Neck Eliza Belted Maxi Dress, $49.50 (orig. $99)
- Splendid Twilight Tee, $75.60 (orig. $84)
