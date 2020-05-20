Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale Has Nike, Crocs, and Dansko Shoes at Steep Discounts
Your feet will thank you
If you can’t pass up a good deal on comfortable shoes, now is the time to shop. Zappos just began its Memorial Day sale, and so many supportive shoes are seeing major price drops. Among the more than 21,000 on-sale shoes available, you can get 25 percent off (at least) on Nike, 50 percent off on Clarks, and a rare 30 percent off on some Crocs.
The sale will run through Memorial Day, and even though that’s still several days away, some of the most customer-loved styles are already selling out. So shopping early will not only save you some money, but it can also save you from disappointment — is there anything worse than finding a discounted shoe you love in every size but your own?
For those looking for wear-anywhere shoes, the Dansko Odina slip-ons are $40 off. The sneakers come with cushioned footbeds and are made with material that is both moisture-wicking and odor-resistant. For gardeners, the classic Croc Clogs are 25 percent off in some colors, and they’re an incredibly comfortable waterproof shoe that can support your feet for hours of yard work. And for more casual use, Dr. Scholl’s Madison slip-on is now $20 cheaper than usual. This shoe has a memory foam footbed that feels light and airy.
Below, you’ll find even more deals from these brands that are known for comfort. Get to scrolling before it’s too late — these shoes may sell out!
Best Crocs Deals at Zappos:
- Crocs LiteRide Pacer, $44.52 (orig. $59.99)
- Crocs Reviva Slip-On, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Crocs LiteRide Clog, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Crocs Classic Clog, $33.74 (orig. $44.95)
- Crocs Capri Dual Strap Sandal, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Crocs Monterey Metallic Slip-On Wedge, $30.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Crocs Swiftwater Expedition Sandal, $30.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Crocs LiteRide Stretch Sandal, $30.99 (orig. $44.99)
Best Nike Deals at Zappos:
- Nike Court Royale AC, $49.95 (orig. $60)
- Nike Benassi Duo Ultra Slide, $22.48 (orig. $35)
- Nike Ultra 3 Comfort Slide, $34.95 (orig. $40)
- Nike Court Lite 2, $48.75 (orig. $65)
- Nike Benassi Duo Ultra Slide, $29.99 (orig. $34.95)
- Nike Air Max Oketo, $44.95 (orig. $74.95)
- Nike Tanjun, $54.95 (orig. $64.95)
- Nike Renew Run, $71.97 (orig. $90)
Best Dansko Deals at Zappos:
- Dansko Odina, $90.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Dansko Professional, $99.95 (orig. $134.95)
- Dansko Hennie, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Dansko Honor, $82.95 (orig. $109.95)
- Dansko Roni, $87.99 (orig. $124.95)
- Dansko Britney, $94.99 (orig. $134.95)
- Dansko Page, $61.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Dansko Winona, $99.95 (orig. $129.95)
Best Dr. Scholl’s Deals at Zappos:
- Dr. Scholl’s Madison, $50 (orig. $70)
- Dr. Scholl’s Madi Knit, $50 (orig. $70)
- Dr. Scholl’s No Chill, $50 (orig. $70)
- Dr. Scholl’s Wander Up, $50 (orig. $70)
- Dr. Scholl’s Go For It, $55 (orig. $75)
- Dr. Scholl’s Nova, $50 (orig. $70)
- Dr. Scholl’s Freestep, $50 (orig. $70)
- Dr. Scholl’s Frankly, $60 (orig. $80)
- Dr. Scholl’s Dawned, $55 (orig. $70)
Best Clarks Deals at Zappos
- Clarks Step Glow Slip, $54 (orig. $90)
- Clarks Un Maui Band, $91 (orig. $130)
- Clarks Lexi Opal, $70 (orig. $85)
- Clarks Marie Sail, $44.98 (orig. $90)
- Clarks Grace Piper, $77 (orig. $110)
- Clarks Step Allena Go, $54 (orig. $72.95)
- Clarks Un Loop 2 Walk, $91 (orig. $130)
- Clarks Saylie Spin, $80.99 (orig. $90)
