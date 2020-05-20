Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale Has Nike, Crocs, and Dansko Shoes at Steep Discounts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The sale will run through Memorial Day, and even though that’s still several days away, some of the most customer-loved styles are already selling out. So shopping early will not only save you some money, but it can also save you from disappointment — is there anything worse than finding a discounted shoe you love in every size but your own?

For those looking for wear-anywhere shoes, the Dansko Odina slip-ons are $40 off. The sneakers come with cushioned footbeds and are made with material that is both moisture-wicking and odor-resistant. For gardeners, the classic Croc Clogs are 25 percent off in some colors, and they’re an incredibly comfortable waterproof shoe that can support your feet for hours of yard work. And for more casual use, Dr. Scholl’s Madison slip-on is now $20 cheaper than usual. This shoe has a memory foam footbed that feels light and airy.

Below, you’ll find even more deals from these brands that are known for comfort. Get to scrolling before it’s too late — these shoes may sell out!

Best Crocs Deals at Zappos:

Best Nike Deals at Zappos:

Best Dansko Deals at Zappos:

Best Dr. Scholl’s Deals at Zappos:

Best Clarks Deals at Zappos

