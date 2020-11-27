Zappos’ Black Friday Sale Has Clothes and Shoes for Up to 50% Off — Including Kate Middleton’s Superga Sneakers for Under $50
Score big on Levi’s, Crocs, Nike, Sorel, and more
There are so many reasons why we love shopping at Zappos. For starters, there’s its never-ending selection of stylish footwear, clothing, and accessories from top brands like Ugg, Sorel, Nike, Levi’s, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, and more. Then there’s the Zappos Style Room, where you can find shoppable highlights of the season’s most coveted trends all in one place. And most importantly, Zappos is always offering up unbeatable deals — like right now, during its epic Black Friday Sale.
This holiday weekend, Zappos is knocking down prices on everything from boots and sneakers to apparel and outerwear — with savings up to 50 percent off. Now through Sunday, November 29 at 8:59 p.m. PT, shoppers can score big on many of this year’s most sought-after brands and styles. We’re talking up to 40 percent off Sorel, Crocs, and women’s Levi’s apparel, up to 25 percent off Nike and Merrell shoes, 20 percent off Spanx, and up to 15 percent off L.L. Bean. And don’t forget to check out all of the amazing Levi’s outerwear styles that are on sale for as much as half off, too.
Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Lace Sneakers, $81.19 (orig. $130); zappos.com
Buy It! Merrell Gridway Canvas Sneakers, $78.84 (orig. $100); zappos.com
Buy It! Crocs Work Bistro Unisex Shoes, $39.99 (orig. $49.95); zappos.com
Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings, $54.40 (orig. $68); zappos.com
Buy It! L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Full Zip Jacket, $75.65 (orig. $89); zappos.com
But the deals don’t end there: On top of these amazing savings, Zappos is also dropping Daily Deals where customers can score even deeper discounts on select new items each day — think footwear, handbags, jewelry, clothing, and more for the whole family.
We’re already filling up our Zappos shopping carts with must-have items like these classic white Cotu Sneakers from Superga for $46 (a favorite of Kate Middleton!) and this oversized, vintage-inspired faux leather jacket from Levi’s for $100 off its original price. Of course, we can’t pass up the opportunity to snag this cozy tie-dye matching set from Free People for half off, either.
Scroll down to check out these (and more) of our top sale picks, and remember: No matter what you’re in the market for this holiday weekend, you’re sure to find something you love on major markdown in Zappos’ Black Friday Sale.
Buy It! Hunter Original Short Boots, $72.50 (orig. $145); zappos.com
Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $45.50 (orig. $65); zappos.com
Buy It! Levi’s Vintage Cow Oversize Classic Moto Jacket, $79.99 (orig. $180); zappos.com
Buy It! Nike Revolution 5 SE Sneakers, $52.09 (orig. $65); zappos.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Kira Chevron Clutch, $229.60 (orig. $328); zappos.com
Buy It! Free People Kelly Washed Set, $84 (orig. $168); zappos.com
Buy It! Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $35.63 (orig. $60); zappos.com
