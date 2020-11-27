Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Zappos’ Black Friday Sale Has Clothes and Shoes for Up to 50% Off — Including Kate Middleton’s Superga Sneakers for Under $50

There are so many reasons why we love shopping at Zappos. For starters, there’s its never-ending selection of stylish footwear, clothing, and accessories from top brands like Ugg, Sorel, Nike, Levi’s, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, and more. Then there’s the Zappos Style Room, where you can find shoppable highlights of the season’s most coveted trends all in one place. And most importantly, Zappos is always offering up unbeatable deals — like right now, during its epic Black Friday Sale.

This holiday weekend, Zappos is knocking down prices on everything from boots and sneakers to apparel and outerwear — with savings up to 50 percent off. Now through Sunday, November 29 at 8:59 p.m. PT, shoppers can score big on many of this year’s most sought-after brands and styles. We’re talking up to 40 percent off Sorel, Crocs, and women’s Levi’s apparel, up to 25 percent off Nike and Merrell shoes, 20 percent off Spanx, and up to 15 percent off L.L. Bean. And don’t forget to check out all of the amazing Levi’s outerwear styles that are on sale for as much as half off, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Lace Sneakers, $81.19 (orig. $130); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Merrell Gridway Canvas Sneakers, $78.84 (orig. $100); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Crocs Work Bistro Unisex Shoes, $39.99 (orig. $49.95); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings, $54.40 (orig. $68); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Full Zip Jacket, $75.65 (orig. $89); zappos.com

But the deals don’t end there: On top of these amazing savings, Zappos is also dropping Daily Deals where customers can score even deeper discounts on select new items each day — think footwear, handbags, jewelry, clothing, and more for the whole family.

Scroll down to check out these (and more) of our top sale picks, and remember: No matter what you’re in the market for this holiday weekend, you’re sure to find something you love on major markdown in Zappos’ Black Friday Sale.

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Hunter Original Short Boots, $72.50 (orig. $145); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $45.50 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Levi’s Vintage Cow Oversize Classic Moto Jacket, $79.99 (orig. $180); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Nike Revolution 5 SE Sneakers, $52.09 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Tory Burch Kira Chevron Clutch, $229.60 (orig. $328); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Free People Kelly Washed Set, $84 (orig. $168); zappos.com

Image zoom Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $35.63 (orig. $60); zappos.com

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals