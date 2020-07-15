Zappos’ New Program Lets Shoppers Buy Single and Mixed Size Shoes
It features popular styles from brands like Nike, New Balance, and Converse
The shoe doesn’t always fit perfectly — so Zappos is on a mission to do something about it. Run by Zappos.com, Zappos Adaptive is a curated shopping line that brings together innovative, functional, and fashionable products. Its latest launch? The Single and Different Size Shoes Test, a program that allows customers to purchase a single shoe or shoes of different sizes.
The first-of-its-kind experience offers footwear options for everyone from toddlers to adults in a full range of shoe sizes and widths. The line includes sneakers and slip-ons from well-known brands like Nike, Converse, New Balance, and Billy Footwear. Here’s how it works: Choose your favorite style from its lineup of single shoes, then select your desired size and the foot the shoe is for (right or left). Depending on your personal needs, you can choose to add a second shoe of another size to your cart, which will total the amount it would normally cost if you bought a regular pair. For example, this single New Balance sneaker costs $39.97. If you bought two different sizes, they would total $79.95, which is the same price as a pair in the same size.
“The Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program is very close to our hearts — we wanted our community to know that we heard them, and continue to listen and innovate based on their needs and wants,” Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager of Zappos Adaptive said in a press release. “Customer service is our number one goal, and we're endlessly committed to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own shoe or shoes."
For the launch of the new program, Zappos Adaptive partnered with comedian, author, and Para-athlete Josh Sundquist. “I'm so excited about this program,” he said in the release. “As an amputee, I've never been able to buy a single shoe before, so this is a game-changing moment for amputees and people with disabilities.”
This is just one small step toward making shoes more accessible for everyone, and Zappos Adaptive plans to expand its styles and colors in the near future. Below are some of the styles you can get from the new program.
Buy It! New Balance Single Shoe, $39.97; zappos.com
Buy It! Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Slip Single Shoe, $25; zappos.com
Buy It! Stride Rite SM Adrian Toddler Single Shoe, $22.98; zappos.com
Buy It! Nike Flyease Revolution 5 Single Shoe, $32.50; zappos.com
Buy It! Billy Footwear Kids Classic Lace High Single Shoe, $27.50; zappos.com
