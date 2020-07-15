Zappos’ New Program Lets Shoppers Buy Single and Mixed Size Shoes

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The shoe doesn’t always fit perfectly — so Zappos is on a mission to do something about it. Run by Zappos.com, Zappos Adaptive is a curated shopping line that brings together innovative, functional, and fashionable products. Its latest launch? The Single and Different Size Shoes Test, a program that allows customers to purchase a single shoe or shoes of different sizes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Lori Wong, Zappos Adaptive

“The Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program is very close to our hearts — we wanted our community to know that we heard them, and continue to listen and innovate based on their needs and wants,” Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager of Zappos Adaptive said in a press release. “Customer service is our number one goal, and we're endlessly committed to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own shoe or shoes."

For the launch of the new program, Zappos Adaptive partnered with comedian, author, and Para-athlete Josh Sundquist. “I'm so excited about this program,” he said in the release. “As an amputee, I've never been able to buy a single shoe before, so this is a game-changing moment for amputees and people with disabilities.”

This is just one small step toward making shoes more accessible for everyone, and Zappos Adaptive plans to expand its styles and colors in the near future. Below are some of the styles you can get from the new program.

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! New Balance Single Shoe, $39.97; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Slip Single Shoe, $25; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Stride Rite SM Adrian Toddler Single Shoe, $22.98; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Nike Flyease Revolution 5 Single Shoe, $32.50; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Billy Footwear Kids Classic Lace High Single Shoe, $27.50; zappos.com