This Flattering Tankini Has Shoppers Feeling Confident Enough to Say Things Like 'I Feel Like a Hot Mom'

Every woman deserves to feel amazing and beautiful all the time, but unfortunately when it comes to swimsuit season, that can be tough. And while the time spent on the beach or by the pool is meant to be relaxing, feeling nervous about looks often disrupts those fun summertime vibes. But Amazon shoppers are convinced that they’ve found a swimsuit that will give whoever’s wearing it all the confidence in the world.

The Zando tankini has been called “incredible,” “flattering,” and “perfect,” by more than a thousand reviewers who have given it a respectable 4.3-star rating. This love is due to the adorable shape of the suit. The unique tankini top comes with tummy control that smooths out any areas that commonly come with insecurities. And the A-line design, known for elongating, keeps the top from being skintight. This suit also comes with boyshorts, instead of classic bathing suit bottoms, that won’t slip down or cause any annoying wedgies.

Shoppers say that the suit, which comes in 17 different color options, is great for those with curves and big busts because of the cinched-waist design and adjustable straps. “This swimsuit makes me look like I have a waist again,” wrote one reviewer. “I love it and feel confident in it. I feel like a hot mom and not just a mom when I wear it.”

The suit comes in sizes S to 3XL and the patterns have just as much range. Floral patterns with sunflowers, color-block geometric designs, and classic black styles are all available to shop. There are also tops that come with ruffles that make the look extra flirty. The options are so good and affordable that shoppers say they purchase a few at a time.

“I hate wearing bathing suits and usually avoid at all costs but this one rocks,” said one happy shopper. Whether you’re looking for something flirty and bold or something tame and modest, you’ll find it with this tankini. Stock up below:

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Zando Women's Slimming Tummy Control Tankini, $16.99–$32.99; amazon.com

