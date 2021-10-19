Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Mom Angelina Jolie's 2014 Oscars Look for Eternals Premiere

On Monday, Angelina Jolie posed with five of her children on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's Eternals

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is getting her sense of style from mom Angelina Jolie!

On Monday, Jolie posed with five of her children — 16-year-old Zahara, as well as Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 — on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's Eternals.

For the occasion, Zahara appeared to wear a dress straight from her mom's closet. The teen donned a shimmering champagne-colored gown that seems to be identical to Jolie's 2014 Academy Awards look from Elie Saab Couture.

The whole family embraced neutrals for the red carpet appearance. Jolie wore a draped brown gown, while Shiloh and Vivienne matched in similar earthy tones. Maddox and Knox opted for black and dark green suits, respectively.

On Sept. 30, Zahara stepped out with her mom for Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills. The mother-daughter duo was attached at the hip while walking the carpet together.

They shared many hugs and smiles ahead of the dinner, where Jolie gave a speech praising poet Amanda Gorman for giving a voice to women at such a young age.

The Maleficent actress opened up last year about being "in awe of" Zahara, praising her as "an extraordinary African woman."

"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of," Jolie said of her daughter, whom she adopted in 2005.

Jolie is also mom to 17-year-old Pax. She parents all six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In a Vogue interview last year, Jolie discussed adoption — a journey she has personally been on three times, for Zahara, Pax and Maddox.

"Each is a beautiful way of becoming family," said the mother of six. "What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."

"All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours," Jolie shared. "When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not."