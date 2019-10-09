Zahara Jolie-Pitt Is a Jewelry Designer — See Her Debut Line with Mom Angelina's Favorite Brand!

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is following in her mom’s footsteps!

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 14, debuted her Zahara Collection jewelry line in collaboration with jeweler Robert Procop at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Sept. 30.

Walking the red carpet with Jolie, 44, and five of her six brothers and sisters (Pax, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox), Zahara wore three emerald-cut pieces from her self-titled line: three-tiered earrings, a bracelet and a matching ring.

The teen paired her yellow jewels with a strapless black satin gown. She pulled her braided hair into a half-up, half-down style.

The Zahara Collection — available at select Saks Fifth Avenue locations and other exclusive retail partners across the U.S. and Australia starting in November — also includes white and pink quartz jewels and pink sapphire pieces, according to a press release.

“All proceeds from the Collection will benefit the Los Angeles-based House of Ruth Shelters, which provided transitional housing for battered women and children,” the press release says.

In 2012, Zahara’s famous mom designed a jewelry collection called Style of Jolie in collaboration with jeweler to the stars (and the man behind Jolie’s 16-carat engagement ring from Pitt) Robert Procop.

For the line, the actress chose citrine, a yellow variety of quartz, as the featured gemstone in her line — just like Zahara!

Just days after debuting her jewelry collection, Zahara wowed on the red carpet yet again. This time, wearing a green ombré halter Versace gown and her natural curls at the Rome premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

While Jolie chose a strapless high-shine sequin gown by the same brand, in honor of the late Versace designer and tailor, Luigi Massi. The dress was one of his favorite designs he created before his death on April 2 at age 56. To pay homage to the celeb-loved tailor, Jolie decided to wear one of his design while in the Italian city of Rome.

Shiloh joined her mom and sister, wearing a metallic embellished bomber jacket teamed with matching trousers and Converse sneakers.