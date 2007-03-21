Zac Posen's Star-Studded L.A. Debut

As designer Zac Posen made his L.A. debut at the Chateau Marmont on Tuesday night, Demi Moore was so impressed with his Fall 2007 collection that she had to try on a coat straight off the poolside runway. Ever the gentleman, Zac rushed to have the jacket pulled and personally helped the star try it on. But Demi was hardly the only the A-lister watching Posen’s dreamy dresses come down the runway — Felicity Huffman, Kate Walsh, Rachel Bilson and Anjelica Huston were also among the West Coast “Posen Posse” who attended Zac’s private dinner following the show. And for those of us who were, ahem, not invited to the Chateau Marmont soiree, the full collection will be in stores. Zac tells PEOPLE that “It is so thrilling to have my collection’s largest representation in Los Angeles at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills. Last night’s incredible event with Saks Fifth Avenue helped support a great cause, Chrysalis, and it was wonderful to see all my friends — old and new.”

Photo:Donato Sardella/WireImage