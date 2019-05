“This year’s Met Gala was so exciting on so many levels. I partnered with GE Additive and Protolabs to create 3D printed dresses and accessories for several of my guests,” designer Zac Posen tells PEOPLE. “On top of that it was my first time having a table, and I invited a bunch of good friends — these were people that I knew would be open to having a little fun and experimenting with a new creative process.”

Posen dressed model Jourdan Dunn, actress Katie Holmes, actress Nina Dobrev, actress Julia Garner and actress Deepika Padukone for the big night. Click through to see how their high-tech dresses came to life.