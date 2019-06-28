Zac Posen Hints That He's Designing Katharine McPhee's Wedding Dress

Katharine McPhee is getting ready to walk down the aisle — and it looks like she enlisted a fashion industry icon to design her wedding dress.

On Thursday, designer Zac Posen shared a snap of himself with McPhee and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager. “Fun times in London,” he captioned the photo, also tagging McPhee’s fiancé David Foster. Posen also included the bride emoji.

McPhee has been a long-time fan (and friend) of Posen, working with him often on her red carpet looks. Last month, the singer wore a pink floral embroidered gown by the designer to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in New York City. The Waitress star performed at the event while Foster accompanied her on piano.

McPhee worked with her stylist and soon-to-be step-daughter Jordan Foster, the youngest of Foster’s five children, to put the BCRF gala look together. Jordan also helped McPhee with her wedding dress shopping.

At the 2018 Tony Awards, McPhee accompanied Posen on the red carpet while wearing one of his dresses.

McPhee, 35, and Foster, 69, got engaged last July while they vacationed in Anacapri, Italy. This will be the second marriage for the American Idol alum, who was previously married to Nick Cokas, and the fifth for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

Ahead of their nuptials, the couple has been embarking on a trip across Europe, posting photos in Mykonos, Greece and Lake Como, Italy.

McPhee recently shared a series of snaps, taken by Foster, of herself wearing a latte-colored bikini while aboard a yacht in Myknonos. The swimsuit shots came after the Waitress star posted a fun slideshow of photos that featured her on the boat — drink in hand — in an ‘80s-inspired get-up.

In preparation for their nuptials, McPhee was surprised with a wild bachelorette party by her friends and Waitress costars last month, which even included a stripper dressed as a firefighter.

Foster and McPhee were also seen taking out a marriage license at a Beverly Hills courtroom in May, ahead of their upcoming wedding.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that “[this was] no ceremony.“