Zac Posen Is Engaged to Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball: 'Getting Hitched' "Engaged 💍 8.8.22," the fashion designer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news alongside a carousel of pictures of himself and partner Harrison Ball By Shafiq Najib Published on August 9, 2022 12:44 AM Zac Posen is officially off the market! On Monday, the fashion designer — a red carpet go-to for celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes and Coco Rocha — announced his engagement to Harrison Ball. Sharing a carousel of sweet pictures of the pair, including a photo of the ring, Posen, 41, simply wrote in the Instagram caption, "Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍." Zac Posen and Google Partner to Create a LED Coded Gown (and You Have to See It on Coco Rocha!) The snapshots include one photo of Posen and Ball sharing a kiss in front of a scenic background as well as another image of the two hanging out in what appeared to be a boat, with Ball putting his arm around Posen. The post also showed a picture of the engagement band, a silver ring with a black stripe in the center. Ball also shared the happy news with his followers on Instagram by posting a photo of the pair outside of the Twin Arrows in Arizona. "💍🤵🏼♂️🤵🏻♂️ GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S) 💘," Ball — who is a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet — captioned the post. Following the announcement, Posen's friends and followers congratulated the couple in the comments section of his post. "Mazel tov!!!!!!!" Debra Messing wrote, while Nina Dobrev commented: "Congrats!!!" Reese Witherspoon also added, "Congrats!! 😍." Designer Zac Posen Shares His Homemade Peach Jam with Mindy Kaling — and His Recipe With Us It is unclear when the two started dating. However, Posen appeared to go Instagram official with Ball in April 2021. Prior to dating Ball, Posen was in a relationship with fashion editor Christopher Niquet, according to E! News.