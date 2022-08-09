Zac Posen Is Engaged to Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball: 'Getting Hitched'

Zac Posen is officially off the market!

On Monday, the fashion designer — a red carpet go-to for celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes and Coco Rocha — announced his engagement to Harrison Ball.

Sharing a carousel of sweet pictures of the pair, including a photo of the ring, Posen, 41, simply wrote in the Instagram caption, "Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍."

The snapshots include one photo of Posen and Ball sharing a kiss in front of a scenic background as well as another image of the two hanging out in what appeared to be a boat, with Ball putting his arm around Posen.

The post also showed a picture of the engagement band, a silver ring with a black stripe in the center.

Ball also shared the happy news with his followers on Instagram by posting a photo of the pair outside of the Twin Arrows in Arizona.

zacposen/Instagram

"💍🤵🏼‍♂️🤵🏻‍♂️ GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S) 💘," Ball — who is a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet — captioned the post.

Following the announcement, Posen's friends and followers congratulated the couple in the comments section of his post.

"Mazel tov!!!!!!!" Debra Messing wrote, while Nina Dobrev commented: "Congrats!!!" Reese Witherspoon also added, "Congrats!! 😍."

It is unclear when the two started dating. However, Posen appeared to go Instagram official with Ball in April 2021. Prior to dating Ball, Posen was in a relationship with fashion editor Christopher Niquet, according to E! News.