Zac Efron received his new hairdo at Attaboy Barbers in Kent Town, Australia

Zac Efron Surprises Fans with a New Mini Mullet Hairstyle While in Australia

Zac Efron is breaking free from his previous hairstyle and trying something completely new: a mini mullet.

Earlier this week, Attaboy hair salon in Kent Town, Australia, posted a series of photos of Efron visiting the establishment for a "tidy up" where stylist Luke Munn gave him a mullet with shaved sides.

In the photos, Efron, 33, is seen smiling with the Attaboy staff while showing off his new mullet, which is only noticeable when looking at the back of the actor's head.

"@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet 😂," the shop captioned the post.

The shop also noted that Efron got to try his hand at hairstyling, giving the "boss man, Robby, a trim." The post included a photo of Efron looking focused as he carefully snipped the top of Robby's hair.

Referencing one of Efron's movies, the shop teased the actor "made [Robby] feel 17 again 🤦🏼‍♂️."

Efron has been living in Australia for much of 2020 and has been enjoying the outdoors and spending time with new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted on a rare public outing, leaving their gym in Adelaide from separate exits. Efron donned a loose grey muscle tank and shorts, while Valladares was seen in black leggings and bright orange and yellow sports bra.

The High School Musical actor has been seeing Valladares since this past June. In October, a source told PEOPLE he also spent his 33rd birthday with her in Australia.

Image zoom Vanessa Valladares, Zac Efron | Credit: Vanessa Valladares/Instagram; Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac's birthday with friends before the weekend," the source said. "Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay."

In September, the Baywatch star was also spotted having lunch with Valladares at a beachside cafe in Australia. At the time, another source told PEOPLE that Valladares met Efron in June in Australia when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source said. "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."