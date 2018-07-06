Zac Efron Shows Off New Dreadlocks on Instagram, Commenters Accuse Him of Cultural Appropriation

Zac Efron is trying out a new look for the summer — and it’s already gaining a lot of attention.

Efron, 30, just changed up his signature coif hairstyle for dreadlocks and revealed the new look on Instagram on Thursday. “Just for fun,” he captioned the photo.

Zac Efron Instagram

It’s definitely a departure from his slicked back ‘do, and fans were quick to comment and share their thoughts on the hairstyle. Some loved it, some wanted him to go back to his signature style and others accused him of cultural appropriation.

“Gurl, you know better. It cultural appropriation; that said, I still love you,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “oh no zac pls do not disrespect other ppl a culture ok great love u.”

“Damn if he would’ve gotten dreads and appreciated the culture behind it, it would’ve been okay, but I don’t even think he knows the culture behind it, plus the caption; ‘just for fun’, so now culture is something to do for fun now?”

Others defended his hair choice writing, “Surely saying that someone can’t have a hairstyle because they aren’t a certain race surely comes under the definition of racism? Dreadlocks didn’t even originate in black culture, they can form naturally in pretty much anyone’s hair anyway.”

And another user wrote: “As a Nigerian woman, I think this cultural appropriation thing is getting out of hand.”

And one commenter summed up the whole situation with a spot-on High School Musical reference: “What in the Wildcats is this Troy”