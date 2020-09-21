Yvonne Orji Shines in a Sequin-Covered Red Gown at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Yvonne Orji is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role of Molly in the HBO series hit Insecure

Insecure star Yvonne Orji is giving us all the glam...from home!

The best supporting actress nominee, 36, was shown wearing an Azzi & Osta red one-shoulder sequin gown featuring a thigh-high slit ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and streamed live on the Television Academy's website.

Orji looked ready for a red carpet during the E! News pre-show, where she told host Nina Parker that she cut her hair during quarantine to save time and revealed she will be tuning into the award show from Atlanta.

"I did this haircut because we were in quarantine and I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t have time'," she said. "I am actually on location. I'm filming in Atlanta. So, yeah, we have to kind of be in a bubble. So here I am, joining live from Atlanta."

Image zoom MissDrini/Instagram

Image zoom MissDrini/Instagram

The actress continued, "Listen, I am believing and pretending that I’m there. Y’all can see the setup I have going on here. I brought my own red carpet like I said I would," adding, "There’s a whole entire balloon situation happening, there’s tons of champagne."

"I am bringing my own after party and pre-party…[Talking to parents]… I just talked to them, the tears started flowing, my makeup artist is upset with me," Orji joked, sharing that she FaceTimed her mom today because "she wanted to see the dress."

The star's makeup artist Drini Marie also posted several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the big day, giving fans and followers and better look at Orji's show-stopping gown. "#Emmysready," she wrote over one clip in which the Insecure actress is snapping pictures of her look outside.

Image zoom MissDrini/Instagram

Last month, the actress assured PEOPLE during a video interview that she would not let the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on her big night.

"There's got to be a red carpet somewhere. If I gotta go and get my own red carpet and roll it out, I will," she said, laughing. “I'll just take pictures. I'll get a photographer, and we'll walk the [carpet].”

Instead of taking advantage of the remote show's lax dress code by wearing “satin pajamas with my name embroidered on them,” the actress told PEOPLE back in August, “that’s for the pre-show!" Adding, "It's still the Emmys! There's still going to be video footage. I'm gonna come correct.”

"I already told my stylist, "We have to get a gown, and it has to feel like we're there," she said at the time.

Image zoom Emily Shur

In July, Variety reported that Kimmel and the award show's executive producers and sent out a letter informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual due to the pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.