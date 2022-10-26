Say farewell to Avril Lavigne's dip-dyed orange hair — for now.

The "Love It When You Hate Me" singer and collaborator Yungblud, 25, teased a new song together on Instagram and TikTok on Oct. 25 by embracing chaos: Yungblud took giant scissors to Lavigne's long blonde and orange locks.

Clad in an all-black leather look, Lavigne, 38, sits on a toilet seat in her video — captioned "I'm A Mess @yungblud" — while Yungblud sits behind her with the scissors. Her blonde hair is pin-straight as usual and streaked with orange. It reaches nearly to her waist before Yungblud gets to work.

While she asks someone off-camera for a beer, Yungblud makes a giant chop, taking off about a foot of hair. He does the same on the other side of her head while the Canadian singer sits agape.

Both singers shared the video on social, with the British singer even adding a photo to his Instagram Stories of the aftermath: locks of Lavigne's hair on the floor.

Lavigne's fiancé Mod Sun got in on the fun by sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, "The haircut looks f—ing great too, u did well @yungblud."

On Oct. 26, Lavigne shared a glimpse of her new hairstyle in the form of a tease for the upcoming song. Alongside Yungblud, Lavigne shows off her polished lob.

Lavigne has long been known for her personal style. Over the years, she's stayed true to her pop-punk roots, right down to the clothes she wears and how she styles her hair. She told PEOPLE in August, though, that she's all about comfort when it comes to her style.

"Honestly, I really don't think about [putting a look together] that hard," she told PEOPLE exclusively while discussing her collection with Killstar. "I kind of just naturally put looks together, and I go for comfort."

"I f---ing hate heels. I'll wear heels if it's a wedge, but most of the time I'm in a flat. You'll see me in a heel one percent of my life — I just want to be comfortable," Lavigne continues. "I grew up skateboarding in high school and wore a lot of baggy pants and hoodies. I love to still rock a big baggy hoodie and baggy pants, but, [when] I'm on stage, I want to sparkle."