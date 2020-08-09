YouTube Star Nikkie 'NikkieTutorials' de Jager and Fiancé Robbed at Gunpoint at Netherlands Home

"I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe," the beauty influencer wrote

YouTube star Nikkie de Jager is doing “okay” after being robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old beauty influencer, better known online as NikkieTutorials, revealed on social media that she and fiancé Dylan Drossaers had been “attacked” and robbed at their Netherlands home.

“Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home,” she wrote in a statement.

“Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story,” she continued. “I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself.”

Many members of the YouTube community sent supportive messages to de Jager.

“I’m so f— glad you are okay,” wrote James Charles. “I love you so so so so so much.”

“Omg I’m praying for you! Ilysm😭❤️,” added Patrick Starr, as Tyler Oakley commented, “I’m so sorry this happened to you. sending you peace & love.”

On Saturday, the East-Brabant police also tweeted about a robbery that took place that day in Uden, where the couple live.

According to police, “at least 3 perpetrators” fled from a home after threatening the residents, who were not identified, “with possibly a firearm,” according to The Independent.

“One of the residents suffered superficial injuries,” police noted. It is unknown what was taken from the home.

Earlier this year, de Jager came out as transgender.