You Decide: Is J. Lo's Bubble Dress a Hit or a Miss?
Jennifer Lopez is one star who is not afraid to take fashion risks — remember that plunging Versace at the 2000 Grammys? — and last night was no exception. With husband Marc Anthony by her side, J. Lo stole the spotlight at a Latin Grammy event in her red-hot Alex Perry bubble-skirted mini dress and major Lorraine Schwartz jewelry (don’t miss the blinged-out heels too). She’s definitely got the legs for this micro-mini and the strapless neckline sets off her flawless hair and makeup (no more mistakes there!). It’s what’s in between that we can’t decide on. Tell us what you think: Is J. Lo’s bubble dress a Hit or a Miss?
Photo: JOY E. SCHELLER/London Features